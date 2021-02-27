Iowa Western women, men win on the road at Ellsworth

The Iowa Western men’s basketball team used a balanced attack in a 60-50 win at Ellsworth on Saturday.
The Reivers shot 50% from the field and got the job done at the free throw line, going 9-for-12.
Freshman Elijah Pickens led Iowa Western with 13 points. Freshman Marcedus Leech Jr. scored 10 points and grabbed five rebounds, while sophomore Dhason Dyson had five points, five rebounds and five assists.
Freshman Josh Kamara led Ellsworth with 11 points.
The Reivers play next on Wednesday, with a 7 p.m. home game against Northeast.
Iowa Western (6-6) 32 28 — 60
Ellsworth (1-11) 28 22 — 50
IW: Dhason Dyson 5, Roland McCoy 6, Dewayne Vass 7, Elijah Pickens 13, Kelvin Balfour 6, Marcedus Leech Jr. 10, Majesty Johnson 3, Kaeden Lawary 6, Joey Doyle 2, Karl Jones 2.
E: Josh Kamara 11, Pietro Vannini 8, Tony Alexander 9, Junior Bodden 4, Jordan Kerr 3, Chase Smith 3, V.J. Wilmington 3, Chay Guen 9.
Reiver women paste Panthers
The Iowa Western women’s basketball team cruised to a 65-31 win Saturday at Ellsworth.
The Reivers raced out to a 16-4 first quarter lead and didn’t look back, putting on the defense clamps to hold Ellsworth under 10 points in the first three quarters.
Freshmen Isnelle Natabou led a balanced scoring attack with 12 points, followed by freshman Ruba Abo Hashesh with 11 and sophomore Geassy Germano with 10. Germano added seven rebounds, while Berfield dished out six assists. Sophomores Arielle McElroy and Gabriella Smith had eight rebounds apiece.
For the Panthers, sophomore Jada Mullinex and freshman Dreasha Talley scored 8 points each.
The Reivers return to action at 5 p.m. Wednesday at home against Northeast.
Iowa Western (11-2) 16 16 22 11 — 65
Ellsworth (3-9) 4 5 7 15 — 31
IW: Hayley Berfield 5, Arielle McElroy 3, Isnelle Natabou 12, Geassy Germano 10, Gabriella Smith 2, Ruba Abo Hashesh 11, Brala Benion 3, Liliana Marques 7, Ariyah Brooks 3, Ayreona Carter 9.
E: Ellie Barrows 2, Kevonda Primes 1, Victaeja Leavy 2, Halle Miller 4, Autumn Shull 4, Keara Williams 2, Jada Mullinex 8, Dreasha Talley 8.