Iowa Western women, men win on the road at Ellsworth

The Iowa Western men’s basketball team used a balanced attack in a 60-50 win at Ellsworth on Saturday.

The Reivers shot 50% from the field and got the job done at the free throw line, going 9-for-12.

Freshman Elijah Pickens led Iowa Western with 13 points. Freshman Marcedus Leech Jr. scored 10 points and grabbed five rebounds, while sophomore Dhason Dyson had five points, five rebounds and five assists.

Freshman Josh Kamara led Ellsworth with 11 points.

The Reivers play next on Wednesday, with a 7 p.m. home game against Northeast.

Iowa Western (6-6) 32 28 — 60

Ellsworth (1-11) 28 22 — 50

IW: Dhason Dyson 5, Roland McCoy 6, Dewayne Vass 7, Elijah Pickens 13, Kelvin Balfour 6, Marcedus Leech Jr. 10, Majesty Johnson 3, Kaeden Lawary 6, Joey Doyle 2, Karl Jones 2.

E: Josh Kamara 11, Pietro Vannini 8, Tony Alexander 9, Junior Bodden 4, Jordan Kerr 3, Chase Smith 3, V.J. Wilmington 3, Chay Guen 9.

Reiver women paste Panthers

The Iowa Western women’s basketball team cruised to a 65-31 win Saturday at Ellsworth.