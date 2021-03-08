Iowa Western women win eighth straight; Reiver men lose

The Iowa Western women's basketball team won its eighth-straight game Saturday in a 63-51 comeback win at Des Moines Area Community College.

The Reivers turned up the intensity on both offense and defense in the second half to erase a seven-point halftime deficit — Iowa Western outscored the bears 37-18 over the final two quarters.

Gabriella Smith led the Reivers with 17 points, while also grabbing seven rebounds. Geassy Germano continued to be a force on the boards for Iowa Western, grabbing 10 rebounds and chipping in five points. Arielle McCoy scored 12 points.

The Reivers won the rebounding battle 44-36, and forced 10 more turnovers than they gave up.

Freshman guard Grace Flanagan scored a game-high 19 points for Des Moines Area.

Over the course of its winning streak, Iowa Western has outscored opponents by an average score of 77 to 49.

Iowa Western returns to the court Saturday with a chance to avenge its only Iowa Community College Athletic Conference loss of the season in a 3 p.m. tilt at Kirkwood. The Eagles beat the Reivers 73-55 in Council Bluffs on Jan. 30.