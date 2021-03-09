Iowa Western women win eighth straight; Reiver men lose

The Iowa Western women’s basketball team won its eighth-straight game Saturday in a 63-51 comeback win at Des Moines Area Community College.
The Reivers turned up the intensity on both offense and defense in the second half to erase a seven-point halftime deficit — Iowa Western outscored the bears 37-18 over the final two quarters.
Gabriella Smith led the Reivers with 17 points, while also grabbing seven rebounds. Geassy Germano continued to be a force on the boards for Iowa Western, grabbing 10 rebounds and chipping in five points. Arielle McCoy scored 12 points.
The Reivers won the rebounding battle 44-36, and forced 10 more turnovers than they gave up.
Freshman guard Grace Flanagan scored a game-high 19 points for Des Moines Area.
Over the course of its winning streak, Iowa Western has outscored opponents by an average score of 77 to 49.
Iowa Western returns to the court Saturday with a chance to avenge its only Iowa Community College Athletic Conference loss of the season in a 3 p.m. tilt at Kirkwood. The Eagles beat the Reivers 73-55 in Council Bluffs on Jan. 30.
Kirkwood is currently in first place, with Iowa Western right behind, in the overall conference standings. Iowa Western has already clinched the best record among the conference’s three NJCAA Division I programs.
Iowa Western (13-2, 13-1) 11 15 17 20 — 63
Des Moines Area (10-3, 10-3) 15 18 8 10 — 51
IW: Hayley Berfield 9, Arielle McElroy 12, Dustie Obah 7, Geassy Germano 5, Gabriella Smith 17, Brala Benion 2, Ariyah Brooks 2, Ayreona Carter 9.
DMA: Jada Powell 5, Megan Christopherson 12, Grace Flanagan 19, Emily Caspers 7, Jenna Bohaty 4, Camry Jones 2, Lexi Branning 2.
Reiver men lose
The Iowa Western men’s basketball team lost 80-68 on Saturday at Des Moines Area Community College.
The Reivers took at six-point lead into the locker room at half time, but the Bears responded by outscoring Iowa Western 50-32 in the second half.
Des Moines Area helped build its lead by getting to the foul line and converting — the Bears were 24-27 at the free throw line, compared to 10-17 for the Reivers.
Freshmen guard Roland McCoy and Dewayne Vass scored 15 points each to lead the Reivers, with Vass dishing out six assists. Freshman guard Elijah Pickens had 13 points and five assists.
Freshman center Ryan Schmitt had a game-high 18 points and seven rebounds for Des Moines Area.
Iowa Western returns to action with a 5 p.m. game at home against Southeastern on Wednesday.
Iowa Western (7-7, 7-7) 36 32 — 68
Des Moines Area (11-2, 11-2) 30 50 — 80
IW: Dhashon Dyson 2, Roland McCoy 15, Dewayne Vass 15, Elijah Pickens 13, Elijah Bishop 7, Kelvin Balfour 1, Marcedus Leech Jr. 8, Kaeden Lawary 7.
DMA: Willie Guy 4, Christian Haffner 14, Mark Bradshaw 4, Zach Hobbs 12, Ryan Schmitt 18, Devin Wade-Henderson 16, Jean Francois 2, Goanar Biliew 10.