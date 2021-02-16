Iowa Western women win two, men lose one over weekend

The Iowa Western women’s basketball team won a pair of games over the weekend, scoring 92 points in both while holding their opponents to 92 points combined. How’s that for symmetry?
The Reivers rolled to a 92-36 win against Marshalltown Saturday at Reiver Arena in Council Bluffs. Iowa Western was back home on Sunday, beating Southeastern 92-56.
Against Marshalltown, four of the Reivers’ five starters finished in double figures, with Hayley Berfield leading the way with a game-high 17 points on 7-of-9 shooting from the field. She added five assists. Gabriella Smith scored 16 points, Isnelle Natabou scored 13 and Arielle McElroy scored 12.
Eva Zaragoza scored 10 points to lead Marshalltown.
“I thought our teamwork was awesome against Marshalltown,” Reiver head coach Lindsey Vande Hoef told Iowa Western’s sports information team. “We were so close to breaking the program record for assist record and I was happy everyone got a chance to get in the mix and contribute.”
The Reivers dished out 32 assists in the win, with Geassy Germano leading the way with seven assists. Berfield, McElroy and Smith had five apiece. The Reivers shot 54.4% from the field and hit 14 3-pointers.
According to Iowa Western sports information, the game was almost canceled as the Tigers awaited negative results after a COVID-19 exposure.
Against Southeastern, Ariyah Brooks scored 15 points and grabbed nine rebounds off the bench to lead Iowa Western. Berfield scored 13 points, while Natabou scored 11. McElroy had four assists.
The Reivers outrebounded Southeastern 57 to 24.
Antuanae Garrett scored a game-high 17 points for Southeastern.
Iowa Western improved to 7-2 on the season with the wins. The Reivers return to the court Wednesday night in a 5 p.m. game at Iowa Lakes in Estherville.
Marshalltown (1-6, 1-6) 4 12 10 10 — 36
Iowa Western (7-2, 7-1) 33 26 23 10 — 92
M: Genet Mebratu 7, Heeni Blakey 8, Carolina Rodriquez-Sanchez 4, Eva Zaragoza 10, Carla Dorta-Perez 7.
IW: Hayley Berfield 17, Arielle McElroy 12, Isnelle Natabou 13, Geassy Germano 4, Gabriella Smith 16, Ruba Abo Hashesh 4, Brala Benion 3, Liliana Marques 9, Ariyah Brooks 8, Dustie Obah 4, Ashley Bowen 2.
Southeastern (2-7, 2-6) 10 8 16 22 — 56
Iowa Western (7-2, 7-1) 29 23 17 23 — 92
S: Chainee Hall 9, Terryn Tiller 5, Mya Bills 5, Antuanae Garrett 17, Destiny Cressy 2, Michenna Davis 12, D’Shanna Schuster, 4, Destiny Estes 2.
IW: Hayley Berfield 13, Arielle McElroy 2, Isnelle Natabou 11, Geassy Germano 8, Gabriella Smith 10, Ruba Abo Hashesh 3, Liliana Marques 10, Ariyah Brooks 15, Dustie Obah 4, Desislava Kantardzhieva 6, Ashley Bown 2, Ali Edwards 8.
Reiver men fall
against Marshalltown
The Iowa Western men’s basketball team saw a first half lead evaporate in a 77-69 loss against Marshalltown on Saturday at Reiver Arena.
The Reivers took a seven-point lead into the halftime break, but the Tigers answered, outscoring Iowa Western by 15 in the second half. Among the differences in the close contest was second-chance points, where Marshalltown held a 15-7 advantage.
Dewayne Vass led Iowa Western with a game-high 19 points off the bench. Marcedus Leech Jr. scored 15 points, while Roland McCoy added 12. Joe Doyle had 11 rebounds.
Marshalltown was led by Deon’ta Lagway’s 16 points off the bench.
Iowa Western next plays at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Iowa Lakes.
Marshalltown (7-1, 7-1) 31 46 — 77
Iowa Western (4-4, 4-4) 38 31 — 69
M: Di’Ablo Stewart 6, Zyan Gilmore 5, Leonard Wilson 14, Nuha Sagnia 14, Ike Sheppard 10, Jaylin Scott 7, Deon’ta Lagway 16, Rusmir Hamzic 5.