Iowa Western women win two, men lose one over weekend

The Iowa Western women’s basketball team won a pair of games over the weekend, scoring 92 points in both while holding their opponents to 92 points combined. How’s that for symmetry?

The Reivers rolled to a 92-36 win against Marshalltown Saturday at Reiver Arena in Council Bluffs. Iowa Western was back home on Sunday, beating Southeastern 92-56.

Against Marshalltown, four of the Reivers’ five starters finished in double figures, with Hayley Berfield leading the way with a game-high 17 points on 7-of-9 shooting from the field. She added five assists. Gabriella Smith scored 16 points, Isnelle Natabou scored 13 and Arielle McElroy scored 12.

Eva Zaragoza scored 10 points to lead Marshalltown.

“I thought our teamwork was awesome against Marshalltown,” Reiver head coach Lindsey Vande Hoef told Iowa Western’s sports information team. “We were so close to breaking the program record for assist record and I was happy everyone got a chance to get in the mix and contribute.”