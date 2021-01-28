Iowa women get a chance to recharge

Northwestern handed the Hawkeyes a 77-67 road loss on Jan. 9, turning 18 turnovers into 28 points in a game which Bluder felt Iowa’s youth was exposed as much as in any game the team had played up to that point.

“They’re a little different than anybody else because of their match-up zone,’’ Bluder said.

The Wildcats, 8-3 overall with a 6-3 Big Ten record, have one of the smaller lineups in the Big Ten with just one projected starter listed at 6-foot.

That presents some opportunities for the Iowa inside, where Czinano flourished in the first game between the teams.

“We’re going to have an advantage at the four and five (positions) that we needed to take advantage of,’’ Czinano said.

In the loss at Welsh-Ryan Arena, Czinano knocked down 13-of-14 shots on a night when Bluder has said she wished Czinano would have taken 20 or more attempts.

That is among the lessons Iowa, off to a 9-3 start including a 5-3 record in the Big Ten, took from its first game with the Wildcats.

It’s all part of the growth process for a team that Bluder has said remains “a work in progress.’’