Iowa's Clark Big Ten freshman of the year

She is currently fourth in the country with an average of 6.9 assists per game.

In her 19 games against Big Ten opponents, Clark averaged 27.7 points, 6.6 assists and 4.2 3-point baskets per game while shooting 48.7% from the field.

She scored at least 30 points in 11 games, including nine against Big Ten competition, and crafted eight other 20-point performances.

Czinano, who leads the country with 65.7% shooting touch from the field, earned first-team all-Big Ten recognition for a second straight season.

The 6-3 junior averaged 17.8 points and 6.1 rebounds per game during Iowa’s 11-8 Big Ten season. She topped 20 points four times, including scoring a career-high 34 points in a Jan. 28 game against Northwestern.

Clark, who was also became the first Hawkeye selected to the league’s all-freshman team since Kathleen Doyle in 2017, was one of three unanimous first-team all-Big Ten selections by both league coaches and the media.

Big Ten player of the year Naz Hillmon of Michigan and Ashley Owusu from Big Ten regular-season champion Maryland were listed on every ballot by both groups. Rutgers’ Arella Guirantes was also unanimously named to the first team by the media panel.