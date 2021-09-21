Josh Turek: A look back on two gold medals

Winning another gold medal following a year in which he balanced training, a full-time job, earning a master’s degree and being a husband was a taxing yet fulfilling experience.

So, have the recent developments over the last month made Turek at all reconsider hanging up his basketball shoes and calling it a career?

“There was actually a moment during this process — because I love these guys so much and I’m still feeling good and playing well — that I gave some idea to maybe trying to win a world championship because none of us have. It’s the one missing piece on our resume,” Turek said.

“But the further you go, the more difficult it gets. Father Time is undefeated. There’s no guarantee how your finish will be, and the amount of time, energy and effort it would take just for me to try to maintain my level, I just don’t think I have that desire. Ultimately, if you’re to choose your finish line, I can’t think of a more beautiful (moment). USA across my chest, stars and stripes around my shoulder, gold medal around my neck, the pinnacle of my sport. There’s no better way to end.”