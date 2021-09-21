Josh Turek: A look back on two gold medals

The saying goes “What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas.”
But forgive Council Bluffs native Josh Turek for telling everyone about his post-Paralympics celebration.
Only days after returning stateside following Team USA’s gold-medal-winning performance in Tokyo, Turek and seven of his wheelchair basketball teammates headed to Las Vegas for some celebration and relaxation.
After all, it seemed a fitting way to honor the team’s gold-medal victory over Japan, and, for Turek personally, a proper sendoff to an iconic wheelchair basketball career.
“I don’t think you’d see too many teams who had that depth of camaraderie and true friendship and brotherhood,” Turek said. “That’s what saved us down the stretch. What got us through was that we had a lot of vets with a lot of moxie, and regardless of the situation, we never got rattled. There was a deep belief in each other. Lots of other teams would have cracked under those circumstances.”
That bond led to a second consecutive gold medal for Team USA. Prior to the 2016 Paralympic Games, the Americans hadn’t claimed gold since 1988.
And these particular Paralympic Games were unique for a number of reasons, the most obvious being that the competition followed a year delay and occurred during an ongoing pandemic.
For Turek personally, these games were different because he didn’t have to shoulder a ton of the scoring load. For so long, he played the role of go-to scorer or rebounder. In 2021, he averaged about 10 minutes a game.
His scoring numbers in the Paralympics were lower than in past years, but that was fine in Turek’s eyes. The goal all along was a gold medal. And that mission was accomplished.
“Truth and total transparency: I was sad with how I played, particularly in the last two games,” Turek said. “I’ve made a career on being a knockdown shooter and a great scorer. In my final game, I score zero points, shooting 0 for 3. Maybe there’s something poetic about the great scorer in his last game scoring zero points and is still totally satisfied because the ultimate goal was to win a gold medal for your country.”
Turek displayed poise and clutch shot-making down the stretch in many big moments to help Team USA claim the top prize. Against Germany on Aug. 27, Turek was tasked with taking a pair of free throws while holding a one-point lead. He calmly sank both, giving the Americans a critical three-point advantage on their way to victory.
After sitting for most of the fourth quarter in the quarterfinal round against Turkey, Turek was fouled and sent to the free throw line with Team USA leading 47-45. He went a perfect 2 for 2, pushing the advantage to four. They went on to win 52-45.
Winning another gold medal following a year in which he balanced training, a full-time job, earning a master’s degree and being a husband was a taxing yet fulfilling experience.
So, have the recent developments over the last month made Turek at all reconsider hanging up his basketball shoes and calling it a career?
“There was actually a moment during this process — because I love these guys so much and I’m still feeling good and playing well — that I gave some idea to maybe trying to win a world championship because none of us have. It’s the one missing piece on our resume,” Turek said.
“But the further you go, the more difficult it gets. Father Time is undefeated. There’s no guarantee how your finish will be, and the amount of time, energy and effort it would take just for me to try to maintain my level, I just don’t think I have that desire. Ultimately, if you’re to choose your finish line, I can’t think of a more beautiful (moment). USA across my chest, stars and stripes around my shoulder, gold medal around my neck, the pinnacle of my sport. There’s no better way to end.”
While Turek’s decorated basketball career has concluded, at least one more day of celebration is ahead for him. On Thursday, he and his family will hold a party in his honor at Barley’s from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., which is open to the public. Turek was especially gracious to Barley’s for hosting watch parties during the Paralympics, and he also showed gratitude to the Council Bluffs YMCA, where he did much of his training, with many people going out of their way to help any way they could.
Although his basketball-playing days are done, Turek is excited for the future. He’ll return to his job as an assistant technology professional with Numotion in Omaha, and beyond that, he’s ready to fully embrace something that has eluded him most of his life: spare time to enjoy with family and friends.
“I’m going to really enjoy having free time and not being so spread out,” Turek said. “I was finishing my master’s and training full-time and having a job. It’s going to be nice to have some evenings free.
“For example, tonight I’m going to have a drink with my brother-in-law. That’s going to be lovely. Having weekends free with my wife will be, too.”
He’s also expressed a passion for public service.
“I have a real, genuine interest in entering some grassroots-level politics, maybe running for something state level or city level,” he said. “For so long, I’ve represented Council Bluffs, Iowa, in a sporting aspect. I’d like to do something even more meaningful. Real change and improvement takes place at the legislative level. That might be a year or two down the road, but that’s certainly something that piques my interest.”
Whether it’s basketball, work, school or a potential future in politics, Turek is a full-go to make it a success story. That’s been the story of his life: set a goal, and not only achieve the goal but thrive while doing so.
There are no half measures.
“That’s just the way I’ve been built,” he said. “With everything, I hate mediocrity. My dad taught me early that if you’re going to do something, do it 100%. That’s what I tried to do with basketball. I trained as hard as I could. I feel really good that I won’t have to look back with regret and wonder if I could have been better. I got everything I could out of this body.
“I know that I don’t want basketball to be the be all, end all of my story. Winning two golds was more than I ever expected for my career. I want to have just as successful a Part B to my life. It’s why I wanted to finish my master’s degree. I’m ambitious, and whatever I do or pursue, I want to be great at it.”