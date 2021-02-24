Late rally helps Treynor top Underwood, secure spot in state tourney

With 5:40 to go in the fourth quarter Wednesday night, and leading 35-25, the Underwood Eagles looked like they were going to avenge two losses earlier in the season to the Treynor Cardinals and punch their ticket to the state tournament.
However, back-to-back 3-point baskets by freshman Alexa Schwartz and leading scorer Clara Tiegland cut the Underwood lead to four and started a 13-1 run that gave the Cardinals the lead (their first of the game), and ultimately earned them their 16th trip to the girls state basketball tournament.
“We just kept fighting. We knew they would come throw punches, we just didn’t know it would last that long,” Treynor coach Joe Chapman said.
Following the two big 3’s, it was Emma Flathers time for Treynor. The 5-foot-9 junior scored on consecutive possessions to give Treynor a 37-36 lead at the 1:55 mark.
“We needed somebody else to step up, and you know, Flathers, unbelievable," Chapman said. "I think it’s her volleyball...she can jump straight up as high as anybody and it’s beautiful to watch. She’s a very quiet girl. You wouldn’t know it, but you could see it in her eyes saying, ‘I’m just going to take over.’”
Flathers had eight of her game-high 12 points in the fourth quarter and grabbed six rebounds in the frame, including four huge ones on the offensive end.
Rebounding led to the big shift in momentum, according to Underwood coach Jasmyn Flynn.
“We just weren’t pushing back. Our boxouts weren’t enough so they got a couple of putbacks. And really that was the biggest difference. They made some shots they weren’t making all night,” she said.
After an Alyssa Kellar free throw gave Treynor a 38-36 lead, Underwood came right down the floor and got the ball inside to Macy Vanfossan. Vanfossan made a post move to tie the game at 38.
On the ensuing possession, an Underwood mental lapse sent Treynor to the free throw line with 11 seconds remaining.
“We were getting ready to call timeout to call a play, but I said to Castle (Treynor assistant coach), they’re looking to foul us, and I’ll be darned, they fouled us. It’s a big situation for kids,” Chapman said.
Senior Mandy Stogdill stepped to the line and calmly sank both free throws for the 2-point lead.
Underwood got the ball in and called timeout in the front court to set up a potential game-tying or game-winning shot.
“Jasmyn called a timeout and we changed our defense, thinking she was going to call a play for what we were in last. We used our speed to try and control (Aliyah) Humphrey and it came to our favor,” Chapman said.
Underwood got the ball inbounds and Humphrey drove the right baseline. Her final shot attempt came up short, and the Treynor celebration was on.
“A lot of things had to go our way, credit to Underwood, they were ready,” Chapman said.
The Eagle locker room was understandably disappointed after Underwood controlled much of the Region 8 final.
“They are completely devastated,” Flynn said of her team. “They are an amazing group of girls. The first two times we played them, we really laid an egg and didn’t play our best. We practiced and practiced our defense and our defensive rotations, and I think that really stopped their best players from getting going early.”
For the first 26 minutes plus, Underwood did everything in its power to slow down the Cardinals’ best scorers, Teigland and Stogdill. Humphrey face-guarded Teigland for much of the game, and they also looked to be with Stogdill at all times.
More importantly, the Eagles were able to score the basketball, including a decisive first half 12-0 run that built the lead that stayed near 10 points until a little over two minutes gone by in the fourth quarter.
“We changed our defense. They actually shredded our No. 1 defense, so we went to plan B and plan C, and the girls just kept fighting and hit some shots,” Chapman said.
In addition to Flathers’ 12 points, Tiegland ended up with 9, Stogdill had 7 and Kellar finished with 6.
“You know, we didn’t shoot very well, but you hit a few shots and one thing leads to another and you’re right back in it,” Chapman said.
Underwood was paced by Leah Hall’s eight points. Freshman Alizabeth Jacobsen also had eight points and grabbed eight rebounds. Jacobsen didn’t score in either of the first two meetings this season with Treynor, but played a huge role during the stretch where the Eagles built their lead. Macy Vanfossan also had seven points and 10 rebounds for Underwood.
“They’ve really bought in to anything I say, anything we do, 100% and it shows out there because they execute everything we’re supposed to do. This is a special group,” Flynn said of her team, who was just 6-16 two years ago.
As the Treynor Cardinals plan for their 16th trip to state, coach Chapman can identify a key moment from this season, a late January matchup with Class 4A No. 1 Glenwood.
“We were 8-14 last year, huge chip on our shoulder, and we played Glenwood about as tough as you can play anybody. I told the girls, here’s the deal, if you can play Glenwood, you can play anybody around in 2A, anywhere in the state.”
Treynor will now have its chance to prove coach Chapman right next Tuesday or Wednesday when the Class 2A tournament begins.
Underwood (19-4) 5 14 9 10 -- 38
Treynor (20-4) 3 6 9 22 -- 40
U: Aliyah Humphrey 5, Leah Hall 8, Kendra Kuck 7, Peyton Cook 3, Macy Vanfossan 7 (10r), Alizabeth Jacobsen 8 (8r).
T: Alyssa Kellar 6, Mandy Stogdill 6, Anna Halverson 0, Emma Flathers 10 (12r), Clara Tiegland 9, Alexa Schwartz 6, Brooklyn Sedlak 0