Little Cyclones knock out Lynx

DES MOINES — Ames used a strong fourth quarter run to pull away from Abraham Lincoln in a 54-37 win in Wednesday’s Class 4A state quarterfinal at Wells Fargo Arena.
The Little Cyclones capitalized on three-straight Lynx turnovers to start the frame to extend a nine-point lead into double digits on their way to the win.
Ames never trailed in the game, holding off intermittent surges from an A.L. team that kept the game close until the final quarter.
“The score isn’t quite going to reflect how the game went,” Lynx coach Jason Isaacson said. “They’re just a team that you just don’t want to get down to. They (Ames) are so patient and well coached. Our kids did battle, but if you’re down eight or 10 to those guys you got to change how you defend them.”
Early on, the Little Cyclones (18-3) used four first quarter second-chance points to outscore the Lynx 12-6 in the back half of the opening quarter, a stretch that included back-to-back three-pointers in the quarter’s final minute.
The Little Cyclones bumped their lead up to 11 with just over two minutes to go in the half, but the Lynx founds ways to hang around. A.L. (19-5) responded to the deficit with five quick points, which included a three at the buzzer by junior guard Josh Dix.
Early in the third quarter, the teams were trading baskets until A.L. scored four quick points to trim Ames’ lead down to just five before going cold — the Lynx had no field goals in the final 3:51 of the quarter.
Ames took advantage, pulling away via a 13-3 run that spanned through the end of the third quarter and into the first three minutes of the fourth quarter.
“They’re a great team defensively,” Lynx senior forward Christian Tidiane said. “We felt like we were keeping them (contained) well enough to one possession, but we didn’t execute on our defensive rebounds.”
Tidiane ended the game with six points, two rebounds, and an assist.
The Little Cyclones outscored AL 14-4 through the first six minutes of the fourth quarter.
Ames capitalized on 15 points off Lynx turnovers. A.L. was outrebounded 27-17, grabbing just one offensive rebound after entering the game averaging 9.4 a contest with a Class 4A third-best 216 offensive rebounds.
Dix led A.L. with 11 points and seven rebounds. Senior forward Noah Sandbothe scored nine pointes, while senior guard Lennx Brown grabbed four rebounds.
Junior center Corey Phillips led Ames with 16 points and seven rebounds. Junior guard Tamin Lipsey scored 12 points and dished out six assists, while senior guard Keyshaun Brooks scored 10 points off the bench.
The loss ends the career of five A.L. seniors — Sandbothe, Tidiane, Brown, Jaden Reiss and Ben Waugh. Of course, the Lynx envisioned playing long than they did, but Tidiane and the Lynx know Des Moines is never a bad place to end a season.
“Overall it was a great experience to get here,” Tidiane said. “It was a dream come true, I always wanted to come to Des Moines and play in the state tournament.”
“This was an awesome group of men,” Isaacson added. “What’s sad now, is going to be joy later. These guys put everything they had into our program, they show up and work relentlessly, and really worked hard to get us back at this level.”
Dix said the senior class helped build a foundation they’ll leave for the Lynx next year as a return to Des Moines will be the list of goals again next season.
“All the seniors were great on and off the court,” Dix said. “They all led us in different ways, Christian, Lennx and Noah started and led us, but Jaden and Ben are also just really good people, and at practice a lot of people may not see them but they deserve a lot of recognition because they helped lead this rise of our program as well.
“The rest of us are going to get back here, and next time we hope for a different outcome and grind this whole offseason as a team and make our way back here.”
Abraham Lincoln (19-5) 8 10 10 9 — 37
Ames (18-3) 14 10 13 7 — 54
A: Casey Mumm 6, Tamin Lipsey 12, Lucas Lueth 4, Patrick Krapfl 4, Corey Phillips 16, Keyshaun Brooks 10, Niko Stevens 2.