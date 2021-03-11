Little Cyclones knock out Lynx

DES MOINES — Ames used a strong fourth quarter run to pull away from Abraham Lincoln in a 54-37 win in Wednesday’s Class 4A state quarterfinal at Wells Fargo Arena.

The Little Cyclones capitalized on three-straight Lynx turnovers to start the frame to extend a nine-point lead into double digits on their way to the win.

Ames never trailed in the game, holding off intermittent surges from an A.L. team that kept the game close until the final quarter.

“The score isn’t quite going to reflect how the game went,” Lynx coach Jason Isaacson said. “They’re just a team that you just don’t want to get down to. They (Ames) are so patient and well coached. Our kids did battle, but if you’re down eight or 10 to those guys you got to change how you defend them.”

Early on, the Little Cyclones (18-3) used four first quarter second-chance points to outscore the Lynx 12-6 in the back half of the opening quarter, a stretch that included back-to-back three-pointers in the quarter’s final minute.

The Little Cyclones bumped their lead up to 11 with just over two minutes to go in the half, but the Lynx founds ways to hang around. A.L. (19-5) responded to the deficit with five quick points, which included a three at the buzzer by junior guard Josh Dix.