Local basketball players named to all-state teams, earn additional accolades

And in Class 1A, Rallis was selected in substate eight. In substate seven, Tri-Center seniors Leyton Nelson and Ethan Alfers were chosen, along with Riverside freshman guard Grady Jeppesen.

Tri-Center head coach Chad Harder was named coach of the year.

Girls all-substate teams

For the girls, the Iowa Basketball Coaches Association all-substate teams honors for Glenwood's Scarborough, Hopp and Camden in Class 4A region one, with Rasmussen coach of the year.

In Class 2A region eight, Kuck was honored, while Underwood head coach Jazmyn Flynn was named coach of the year.

In region five, AHSTW's Jones, Denning and senior guard Claire Harris were honored.

And in Class 1A, Petry and St. Albert teammate, senior guard Makenna Shepard were honored in region four.

