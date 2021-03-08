Local basketball players named to all-state teams, earn additional accolades

The prep basketball post is not yet complete, but scores of postseason accolades have already been doled out.
The Iowa Girls Basketball Coaches Association released its all-state teams, with a number of local players earning first-, second- or third-team honors.
Glenwood junior guard Madison Camden earned first-team honors in Class 4A. Sophomore teammate guard Jenna Hopp is a second-teamer, while Rams senior guard Elle Scarborough earned third-team honors.
In Class 1A, St. Albert senior forward Allie Petry earned second-team honors.
Abraham Lincoln senior guard Jillian Shanks was a Class 5A third-team selection.
AHSTW senior forward Kailey Jones earned second-team honors in Class 2A. Treynor sophomore guard Clara Teigland made the third-team.
Hawkeye 10 all-conference teams
Local first-teamers include Lewis Central junior forward Wyatt Hatcher, St. Albert senior forward Sam Rallis and Glenwood senior forward Ryan Blum.
Boys
First-team
- Wyatt Hatcher, junior forward, Lewis Central
- Sam Rallis, senior forward, St. Albert
- Ryan Blum, senior forward, Glenwood
- Skyler Handlos, senior guard, Atlantic
- Michael Shull, senior guard, Clarinda,
- Colby Burg, senior guard, Creston
- Braiden Heiden, senior guard, Denison-Schleswig
- Connor Frame, junior guard/forward, Harlan
Second team
- Carter White, junior guard, St. Albert
- Dayton Templeton, junior guard, Atlantic
- Drew Brown, junior forward, Clarinda
- Kaden Briggs, senior forward, Creston
- Caden Johnson, sophomore guard, Glenwood
- Bradley Curren, sophomore guard, Harlan
- John Mayhall, senior guard, Carroll Kuemper
- Max DeVries, freshman guard, Red Oak
St. Albert senior guard Cy Patterson, Lewis Central junior guard JC Dermody and Glenwood senior guard Ben Hughes were honorable mention selections.
Girls
On the girls side, first-team selections include Petry, Hopp, Camden and Scarborough.
First team
- Allie Petry, senior forward, St. Albert
- Jenna Hopp, sophomore guard, Glenwood
- Madison Camden, junior guard, Glenwood
- Elle Scarborough, senior guard Glenwood
- Kelsey Fields, senior forward, Creston
- Hannah Neemann, senior forward, Denison-Schleswig
- Paige Andersen, senior forward, Denison-Schleswig
- Haley Rasmussen, senior guard, Atlantic
Second team
- McKenna Pettepier, senior forward, Lewis Central
- Coryl Matheny, senior forward, Glenwood
- Sam Dunphy, senior guard, Creston
- Ava Wolf, junior forward, Shenandoah
- Ellie Magnuson, senior guard, Denison-Schleswig
- Cate Mayhall, sophomore guard, Carroll Kuemper
- Ashley Hall, senior guard, Harlan
- Macie Leinen, senior forward, Harlan
Local honorable mention selections include Lewis Central guards senior Grace Ruzicka and freshman Lucy Scott, St. Albert senior guard Makenna Shepard and Glenwood guards -- and sisters -- senior Emma Hughes and junior Abby Hughes.
Girls all-district teams
All-district teams released by the Iowa Girls Basketball Coaches Association feature first-teams for each district.
In the Class 1A west central district, Petry earned first-team honors.
In the Class 2A southwest district, AHSTW's Jones, Treynor's Teigland, Underwood junior forward Kendra Kuck and AHSTW senior guard Claire Denning were honored.
In Class 4A's west district, honorees include Glenwood's Camden, Hopp and Scarborough. Rams head coach Brian Rasmussen was named coach of the year.
And in Class 5A, Shanks was honored.
Boys all-substate teams
On the boys side, the Iowa Basketball Coaches Association released its all-substate selections.
In Class 4A substate one, the Abraham Lincoln trio of junior guards Josh Dix and Jamison Gruber and senior forward Noah Sandbothe were honored. Lynx head coach Jason Isaacson was named coach of the year.
In Class 3A, Glenwood's Blum was selected in substate eight.
The Class 2A substate eight team featured two Treynor Cardinals, senior guards Sid Schaaf and Tim Zimmerman. For AHSTW, junior guard Raydden Grobe, sophomore forward Brayden Lund and sophomore guard Kyle Stemberg were honored.
Treynor head coach Scott Rucker was named coach of the year.
And in Class 1A, Rallis was selected in substate eight. In substate seven, Tri-Center seniors Leyton Nelson and Ethan Alfers were chosen, along with Riverside freshman guard Grady Jeppesen.
Tri-Center head coach Chad Harder was named coach of the year.
Girls all-substate teams
For the girls, the Iowa Basketball Coaches Association all-substate teams honors for Glenwood's Scarborough, Hopp and Camden in Class 4A region one, with Rasmussen coach of the year.
In Class 2A region eight, Kuck was honored, while Underwood head coach Jazmyn Flynn was named coach of the year.
In region five, AHSTW's Jones, Denning and senior guard Claire Harris were honored.
And in Class 1A, Petry and St. Albert teammate, senior guard Makenna Shepard were honored in region four.