Lynx beat Bulldogs; Dix injured

The Abraham Lincoln boys basketball team beat Le Mars Friday night, but Lynx star Josh Dix suffered a serious injury at the end of the game.

AL won 52-33. The contest, however, was stopped with 1:45 left in regulation as a senior guard and University of Iowa commit Dix suffered a serious injury on the Lynx’s defensive side of the court. The officials declared the game over soon after the injury while Dix was being treated for a leg injury.

He was taken from the scene by paramedics.

"Life… it’s hard to understand why things happen. The Dix family is AL. Graduates and nothing but support," AL Athletics said in tweet. "Josh Dix is a warrior, works harder than anyone and driven to be the best. He will be back.. and better than ever. Thoughts and prayers to the Dix family, ALHS loves you."

AL won by building a lead late in the first quarter it would eventually stretch to 26-17 at half time. The Lynx would extend the lead from there in the second half as their defense created multiple transition points to claim their 10th win of the season.

LeMars (8-6) 5 12 8 8 -- 33

Abraham Lincoln (10-2) 12 14 14 12 -- 52

The Abraham Lincoln girls the early game 63-40.

“We played with a lot of confidence tonight,” Chad Schaa said. “We wanted to play aggressive and play with that swagger out there, and the girls did that tonight. LeMars is a very solid team, they’re coming off a big win against Sioux City East so this is a huge win in my eyes.”

The Lynx sank back to back three-pointers to take a 14-9 lead into the second quarter and carried that momentum on to the second quarter for a 10-0 run in total. The Bulldogs would keep the Lynx’s lead within the single digits, through the rest of the first half.

The Lynx came out in the second half hot and expanded their lead thanks to scoring the first 11 points through the first four minutes of the third quarter. The Lynx outscored the Bulldogs 17-2 in the third quarter to build a 23 point lead by the end of the quarter.

Helping lead the offense in that key third quarter was senior Baylie Girres who scored the game-high 20 points

“At halftime, we talked about coming out strong,” Girres said. “We came out on fire and just kept our lead up the whole time and that’s what we needed to do.”

The Lynx would cruise through the fourth quarter to earn their fifth victory of the season.

LeMars (6-9) 9 15 2 14 – 40

Abraham Lincoln (5-4) 14 18 17 14 – 63