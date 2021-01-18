Lynx girls beat Heelan, fall to Sioux City East

The Abraham Lincoln girls basketball team split a pair of Missouri River Activities Conference games last week.
The Lynx won 60-39 against Class 3A No. 13 Sioux City Heelan on Saturday.
“We had some players step up for us. Jacee (Tindall) and Allison (Steppuhn) knocked down some shots that gave us momentum,” A.L. head coach Chad Schaa said. “Great home win tonight over a rising Heelan team.”
Tindall finished with 15 points, followed by Baylie Girres with 13. Steppuhn and Kayla Schleifman scored 10 points.
The Lynx lost 61-39 against Sioux City East on Jan. 11. Jillian Shanks scored 20 in the loss.
Sioux City Heelan (7-3) 7 13 7 12 — 39
Abraham Lincoln (6-6) 20 18 10 12 — 60
SCH: Addison Kuehl 5, Lauryn Peck 5, Kyla Michalak 2, Payton Schermerhorn 6, Kenley Meis 7, Jada Newberg 4, Lauren LaFlaur 1, Maddie Demke 3, Brooklyn Stanley 5.
AL: Allison Steppuhn 10, Jillian Shanks 9, Kerragan Baxter 2, Kayla Schleifman 10, Jacee Tindall 15, Baylie Girres 13, Bailey Christensen 1.
Sioux City East (9-1) 15 8 17 20 — 61
Abraham Lincoln 6 11 13 9 — 39
SCE: Kyley Vondrak 7, Megan Callahan 13, Livi Wells 4, Elliana Harris 1, Kayla Benson 14, Kala Downs 7, Taylor Drent 11, Alex Flattery 4.