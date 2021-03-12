Marshall has breakout performance as Hawkeyes roll

INDIANAPOLIS — For most of this season, Gabby Marshall has been content with a secondary role.
Iowa’s sophomore guard has started every game, mostly providing solid defense and an occasional 3-point shot while freshman phenom Caitlin Clark and junior center Monika Czinano had first-team All-Big Ten Conference seasons.
On Thursday night, in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten tournament, it was Marshall’s turn to step into the limelight.
She matched her career high in scoring within the first 17 minutes as the seventh-seeded Hawkeyes rolled out to a huge first-half lead and managed to stave off No. 2 seed Rutgers for a 73-62 victory at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
The Hawkeyes (17-8) will play in the semifinals today at 3:30 p.m. against No. 7 seed Michigan State, which rallied from an eight-point halftime deficit to upset No. 2 Indiana 69-61 on Thursday in front of a heavily pro-Hoosier crowd.
Iowa is there largely because of what Marshall did Thursday.
“She had some good looks,’’ Iowa coach Lisa Bluder said. “When you give her those good looks, she’s money. She’s shot the ball well for us all year but this is at a little bit different level today. She had great looks and her teammates found her. That’s what you want. When somebody has the hot hand, you hunt for them.’’
Marshall, who came in averaging 8.6 points per game, finished with career bests of 27 points, seven 3-point field goals and seven rebounds. Her previous highs of 22 points and six 3s came in a game against Rutgers late last season.
She said she recalled getting eight 3s in a game a few times in high school but never in a game of this magnitude.
“You always hope for (this kind of game) but you never know,’’ she said. “I was a little off last night (in a victory over Purdue) so I was hoping that maybe I got used to the rims and the ball.’’
Clark, the nation’s leading scorer, contributed 21 points and 10 assists. Czinano, who scored a career-best 38 points in a Wednesday night victory over Purdue, added 20 points. Those two did most of their damage in the second half after combining for only 15 points in the first half.
The Hawkeyes also got 12 rebounds from McKenna Warnock and seven rebounds and six assists from guard Kate Martin.
“We always knew were going to get contributions from other people,’’ Bluder said. “Yes, people talk about Monika and Caitlin and deservedly so, but we have weapons from so many different people.''
Rutgers (14-4) came into Thursday’s final quarterfinal not having lost a game since Jan. 3. The Scarlet Knights were on pause because of COVID-19 for more than a month, but had won nine consecutive games since then, rising to 19th in the most recent Associated Press poll.
But coach C. Vivian Stringer’s team struggled to put together much of an offense in the first half and didn’t have an answer for Marshall, who made 8 of 10 shots before halftime, 6 of 8 from behind the 3-point mark.
Her sixth 3-pointer gave Iowa a 39-18 lead, but the Hawkeyes went cold after that, missing their last four shots of the half and mixing in three turnovers.
That allowed Rutgers to close the margin to 39-25 at the half.
The Scarlet Knights tried to launch a comeback in the second half as leading scorer Arella Guirantes caught fire after a lackluster first 20 minutes.
The Knights got as close as 58-49 on a Mael Gilles 3-pointer late in the third quarter, but Marshall countered with a mid-range jumper. When Rutgers got to within eight (69-61) with 3½ minutes remaining, Clark got the ball inside to Czinano for a layup.
Rutgers’ own star freshman, Diamond Johnson, led the Scarlet Knights with 26 points with Guirantes adding 20. The Knights never really got going offensively, though, shooting just 38.8% from the field to Iowa’s 53.7.
Bluder was most happy with the way her team coped with a Rutgers defense that forces 20 turnovers per game. The Hawkeyes did it with no practice and very little rest after their first-round win over Purdue.