Monday night scoreboard: Eagles win two, Trojan girls and Bulldog boys win

Girls

Audubon 58, Riverside 32: After keeping pace with the Wheelers for the first quarter, Riverside fell behind by eight by halftime. The Wheelers then outscored the Bulldogs 18-6 in the third quarter to build their lead to a comfortable margin.

Lydia Erickson led Riverside’s offense with 12 points.

Audubon (12-4) 9 13 18 18 -- 58

Riverside (6-11) 9 5 6 12 -- 32

Underwood 47, Logan-Magnolia 35: After a competitive first half, Underwood's offense found a rhythm to pull away from the Panthers in the second half after scoring just four points in the second quarter.

Logan-Magnolia (10-4) 10 10 11 4 -- 35

Underwood (13-2) 16 4 19 8 -- 47

Tri-Center 51, Griswold 18: The Trojans earned their second-straight victory for the first time since January 2021 as they defeated former Western Iowa Conference opponent and current Corner Conference foe Griswold.

Tri-Center (5-11) -- 51

Griswold (1-12) -- 18

Boys

Riverside 62, Audubon 58: Audubon took a one-point lead into halftime. However, a key third-quarter, where Riverside outscored the Wheelers 19-12, helped the Bulldogs pull off the victory in Oakland on Monday night.

Grady Jeppesen led Riverside with 30 points. Ayden Salais added another 12 points for Riverside and Aiden Bell scored 10 points.

Underwood 52, Logan-Magnolia 34: Underwood built a nine-point by halftime, and then put the game away thanks to a big third quarter where the Eagles offense busted out with 24 points, while holding the Panthers to just nine points.

Josh Ravlin led the Eagles with 18 points on the night, and Mason Boothby contributed another 14 points.

Logan-Magnolia (4-12) 7 5 9 13 -- 34

Underwood (10-4) 13 8 24 7 -- 52