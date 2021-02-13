No. 19 Creighton knocks off No. 5 Villanova

The small-ball Jays used their space-and-pace attack to slice up the Villanova defense in an 86-70 victory Saturday, adding a signature win to the resume and affirming that there will indeed be a two-team race for the Big East regular season crown.

No. 19 Creighton (16-5, 12-4) started hot and stayed hot Saturday. It shot 59.3% percent from the floor — it didn’t have back-to-back empty possessions until 90 seconds remained in the first half.

Then it opened the second half by making five straight field goals to stretch the lead to 54-41.

The Wildcats (13-3, 8-2) weren’t able to claw their way back from there. The nation’s fifth-most efficient offense made just 37.5% of its field goals (its second-worst shooting performance of the season).

Senior Mitch Ballock had a lot to do with the Jays maintaining control after halftime.

He knocked down his first five 3-pointers after the break, including a quick-trigger swish just ahead of the shot clock in the waning moments of the game. A couple minutes before that final made 3-pointer dazzled the crowd, Ballock had a driving layup that put CU ahead 76-58 with 4:49 to go.

The Jays led by as many as 21 points Saturday.