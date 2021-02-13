No. 19 Creighton knocks off No. 5 Villanova

The small-ball Jays used their space-and-pace attack to slice up the Villanova defense in an 86-70 victory Saturday, adding a signature win to the resume and affirming that there will indeed be a two-team race for the Big East regular season crown.
No. 19 Creighton (16-5, 12-4) started hot and stayed hot Saturday. It shot 59.3% percent from the floor — it didn’t have back-to-back empty possessions until 90 seconds remained in the first half.
Then it opened the second half by making five straight field goals to stretch the lead to 54-41.
The Wildcats (13-3, 8-2) weren’t able to claw their way back from there. The nation’s fifth-most efficient offense made just 37.5% of its field goals (its second-worst shooting performance of the season).
Senior Mitch Ballock had a lot to do with the Jays maintaining control after halftime.
He knocked down his first five 3-pointers after the break, including a quick-trigger swish just ahead of the shot clock in the waning moments of the game. A couple minutes before that final made 3-pointer dazzled the crowd, Ballock had a driving layup that put CU ahead 76-58 with 4:49 to go.
The Jays led by as many as 21 points Saturday.
The win against a ranked opponent marked the third of the year for Creighton — but Saturday’s result was the first indisputable top-tier victory for the Jays, who did not make the NCAA selection committee’s top 16 in a mock seeding reveal a few hours before the game.
They made their case for more respect Saturday, and they closed the gap between them and the Wildcats in the Big East race.
Villanova’s technically still ahead by percentage points in the standings (.800 to CU’s .750). But the Wildcats have played six fewer league games due to the pandemic. The two teams are scheduled to meet again in Philadelphia during the final week of the regular season.
Creighton will hope to be just as sharp then as it was Saturday.
Point guard Marcus Zegarowski will surely try to lead the way again. Zegarowski was brilliant in this one.
He scored the Jays first points with a driving layup on their second possession. And did it again the next time down. He nailed a 3-pointer in transition a few moments later. Then he found Christian Bishop for an alley-oop dunk — a staple of CU’s ball screen offense that was open from time to time Saturday.
Zegarowski finished with a season-high 25 points on 10 of 18 shooting. He added five assists. It was arguably his best performance of the year, which began slowly as he recovered from offseason knee surgery.
He led the way for the Jays Saturday. Ballock added 20 points. Bishop finished with 16 points. Senior Damien Jefferson had 10 points and 10 rebounds.