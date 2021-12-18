Offense leads Vikings past Falcons

Class 2A No. 9 AHSTW wasted no time getting its offense rolling in Saturday’s non-conference battle at St. Albert in Council Bluffs. The Vikings beat the Falcons 83-42.

“St. Albert mixed up their defenses a lot and we knew they would do that when we came in,” Vikings coach G.G. Harris said. “Our biggest thing was just to make sure that if we didn’t get out in transition, to recognize what their half-court defense was, but fortunately we got into transition early on and got some easy buckets.

“When we didn’t get transition buckets, the boy’s timing and spacing were great and we got the ball where it needed to go for the best shot. We haven’t always shot the best from outside this season, so it was good to see us shoot this well as we head into the break.”

After trading field goals, AHSTW went on a 13-0 run in the first quarter to take a 16-2 lead with three minutes left in the first quarter. The Vikings would outscore the Falcons on their court 23-7 in the first quarter.

The Viking offense kept rolling along and got various players scoring points in transition. One of the top beneficiaries of that was senior Raydden Grobe who led the Vikings with 23 points.

“Coach Harris’ biggest thing with us is that if we got it done on defense, it would make things easier on offense,” Grobe said. “We like to get out and run, we can run half-court, but when we can get out and run like we did here, that’s when we’re at our best.”

The second half was more of the same as the Viking went on a late 10-0 run to further extend the lead. The Viking offense never let off the gas as the offense scored over 20 points in three of the four quarters.

“We found our rhythm early and turned our defense into offense,” Junior Kyle Sternberg said. “St. Albert always has a good tradition, they’re always a tough, physical team so we knew we had to come out here and play hard too and hit the open shots.”

Sternberg was second for the Vikings in scoring with 20 points. Junior Brayden Lund, notably, scored 19 points.

With the win, the Vikings enter the holiday break at 6-0. However, St. Albert Will take a trip to Kuemper Catholic on Tuesday for their final game before the holidays.

“As well as we looked the night before, we looked the opposite here,” Falcons coach Larry Peterson said. “But that’s what AHSTW does, good teams like that take you out of your comfort zone completely and we just never recovered from that first quarter.

“We’ll learn from this and get better from this for sure. We still have four guys who have only started six varsity games now, but that consistency will come as we go. Now we got to get ready for Kuemper and bounce back.”

Junior Colin Lillie led the Falcons with 11 points and senior Chase Morton added another 10 points.

Tip-off between the Falcons and Knight on Tuesday will be at 7:30 p.m. AHSTW will play again at Treynor on Jan. 3 at 7:30 p.m.

AHSTW (6-0) 23 21 22 17 – 83

St. Albert (3-3) 7 14 12 9 – 42

AHSTW: Raydden Grobe 23, Kyle Sternberg 20, Brayden Lund 19, Jace Peterson 6, Luke Sternberg 5, Nick Denning 5, Jacob Coon 5

St. Albert: Colin Lillie 11, Chase Morton 10, Carter White 9, DJ Weilage 8, Dan McGrath 2, Jaxon Lehnen 2