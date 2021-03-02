On to state: Lynx beat Southeast Polk 58-43 to punch ticket

The Lynx hit 10 free throws in the fourth quarter to ice the game and earn a trip to the state tournament.

“At this time of year, it’s those little tough things: rebounding, loose balls, doing your defensive assignments. I thought we put it together in the second half and made a nice run on them,” Isaacson said.

The Lynx also got a solid game from their junior star, Dix. He finished with 18 points, 11 boards, and four assists. Dix also had two resounding dunks, including one to open the second half.

“Josh sets the tone for that (sharing the ball). He really tries to make the team go,” Isaacson said. “And then he will go on those little spurts where he gets a couple of buckets and adds to the separation.”

While Dix gets a lot of recognition for the Lynx, his coach is impressed with just how unselfish he is.

“We want to be a little more, like, shoot it, dude, you’re really good,” Isaacson said with a smile. “Most stars you’re trying to get them to tone it down, we are trying to tell him to shoot more.”

Junior Jamison Gruber added 12 for the Lynx after being in foul trouble in the first half.