On to state: Lynx beat Southeast Polk 58-43 to punch ticket

The disappointment of losing in the substate final a year ago was replaced with pure joy Tuesday night for the Abraham Lincoln boys basketball team, as they topped Southeast Polk 58-43 at Thomas Jefferson High School to earn the school’s 17th trip to the state tournament.
“Last year was timid, waiting to see what they (Dowling) were going to do,” Lynx head coach Jason Isaacson said. “This year, I thought they had a way better look. I thought they were more poised and ready for this moment.
“You can’t put a value on experience. Our seniors last year were such good leaders. They really installed in these guys that work ethic. Last year, we were just a year away.”
Senior Noah Sanbothe led the Lynx with 21 points and added six rebounds.
“It was just amazing,” he said of the final seconds of the game. “I’ve been working for that my whole four years of high school.”
After a back-and-forth first half that found the Rams up one at the break, the Lynx came out ready to go in the third.
“We told the kids at half, 'we feel really good,'” Isaacson said. “If Jaymo (Jamison Gruber) plays a little smarter, and we get him for a full half, we probably have a run coming.”
And did that run ever come, spurred by Sandbothe.
With A.L. leading 30-26, the senior scored the next six points for the Lynx as they extended their lead. After Josh Dix hit a step back jumper to put AL up 38-28, Sandbothe punctuated the quarter with a put-back dunk where he was also fouled.
“We just knew we had to put our foot on the gas and not let up,” Sandbothe said.
“He’s phenomenal,” Isaacson said of Sandbothe. “Going in we thought that was a great matchup for us. He’s so good attacking the rim and their guys are 6-2, 6-3, and he can play above the rim.
“We knew once he (Sandbothe) got to his spot, he was going to finish.”
A.L. won the third quarter decisively, 17-3, with Sandbothe and Dix scoring 13 of the team’s 17.
“I think we pressed a little bit,” Rams head coach Alan Jenkins said of the third quarter Lynx run, “took some bad shots, had some turnovers. I’m incredibly proud of our guys.”
He also was complementary of AL’s defensive effort.
“I think their defense, obviously, give AL credit, they were really good defensively throughout,” said Jenkins, who previously coached at his alma mater, Atlantic.
Isaacson had a feeling the Lynx run was coming.
“I was telling my assistant coaches, something’s going to happen,” Isaacson said. "Something always happens in these games."
The Lynx hit 10 free throws in the fourth quarter to ice the game and earn a trip to the state tournament.
“At this time of year, it’s those little tough things: rebounding, loose balls, doing your defensive assignments. I thought we put it together in the second half and made a nice run on them,” Isaacson said.
The Lynx also got a solid game from their junior star, Dix. He finished with 18 points, 11 boards, and four assists. Dix also had two resounding dunks, including one to open the second half.
“Josh sets the tone for that (sharing the ball). He really tries to make the team go,” Isaacson said. “And then he will go on those little spurts where he gets a couple of buckets and adds to the separation.”
While Dix gets a lot of recognition for the Lynx, his coach is impressed with just how unselfish he is.
“We want to be a little more, like, shoot it, dude, you’re really good,” Isaacson said with a smile. “Most stars you’re trying to get them to tone it down, we are trying to tell him to shoot more.”
Junior Jamison Gruber added 12 for the Lynx after being in foul trouble in the first half.
Sophomore guard Riley Edwards led Southeast Polk with 11 points, while junior Kormahyah Karmue scored 10.
The Lynx, now 19-4, have earned a 2 p.m. game on March 10 in Des Moines against Ames. AL will be the No. 6 seed in the tournament.
Sanbothe summed up the sentiment among his teammates and the A.L. faithful.
“It just feels amazing.”
Southeast Polk (12-7) 12 13 3 15 -- 43
Abraham Lincoln (18-4) 13 11 17 17 -- 58
SEP: Kormahyah Karmue 10, Riley Edwards 11, Boone Bain 2, Chase Bartlett 7, Dominic Caggiano 8, Caleb Daniels 1, James Glenn 4.
AL: Christian Tidiane 5, Lennx Brown 2, Jamison Gruber 12, Josh Dix 18, Noah Sanbothe 21.