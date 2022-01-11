Prep Basketball: AHSTW and Riverside split Tuesday games

OAKLAND- AHSTW and Riverside boys and girls basketball split a pair of games on Tuesday night in the Western Iowa Conference, where the Riverside girls defeated AHSTW 36-29, and Class A No. 5 AHSTW boys pulled away late to beat Riverside 60-43.

In the girls game, the first quarter remained close as the Viking took a one-point lead into the second quarter, however, the Bulldogs used an 8-0 run in the second quarter to help create separation.

“These girls have really been working hard lately,” Bulldogs coach Mitch Rice said. “I told the girls at halftime again, AHSTW was going to give us their best shot. When they do how are we going to respond, because in years past we’ve had trouble responding back, but tonight we took their best shot and countered it with a run of our own."

The Lady Vikes weren’t going down quietly. AHSTW went on an 8-0 run to tie the game at 24-24 with a little over two minutes to go in the third. However, the Bulldogs answered by scoring the next five points to close the quarter, thus holding a 29-24 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Bulldogs would hang on through a scrappy fourth quarter to defeat AHSTW for the first time since February 2014.

“Once they made the game close again we just tried to push the tempo,” Bulldog freshman Elly Henderson said. “It helped us spark a run and then we slowed down again and just ran out the clock and it feels good to get another win.”

AHSTW (5-8) – 29

Riverside (5-7) – 36

AHSTW: Delaney Goshorn 19, Ellie Peterson 7, Ella Langer 3

Riverside: Elly Henderson 13, Sophia Taylor 6, Morgan Heiny 5, Maddie Heiny 5, Ayla Richardson 4, Ayla Richardson 2, Becca Cody 1

Despite the Viking's lowest-scoring first quarter of the season, AHSTW pulled away in the second half to beat Riverside 60-43 in Oakland on Tuesday night.

“This was a weird game with a very weird flow,” Vikings coach G.G. Harris said. “Big-time credit goes to Riverside. They played well, they took care of the ball really well and their 1-3-1 zone gets better every game and that defense made it hard for us to get into a flow. But this is a game of runs and once we got some consecutive stops and made some buckets, we felt more comfortable.”

The boy's game started slow offensively. Riverside began with a 6-2 lead which held up until about three minutes to go in the quarter when the Vikings sank back to back threes. Riverside would answer to make it 8-8 by the end of the first quarter.

The Vikings would create as big as an eight-point lead eventually thanks to a 10-2 run midway through the second quarter, but the Bulldogs hit a late trey to bring it down to five, 25-20 at halftime in favor of AHSTW.

“Things were tough for a little bit offensively,” junior Brayden Lund said. “We started to pick things up a bit and moving around more and that created some better shots around the rim and I think that really helped open up the outside shooting and got us into our normal rhythm. ”

The Vikings went on a 10-1 run late in the third quarter and would lead by as much as 20 points in the fourth quarter to pull away from the upset-minded Bulldogs.

AHSTW (10-0) 8 17 21 14 – 60

Riverside (6-7) 8 12 13 10 – 43

AHSTW: Brayden Lund 19, Raydden Grobe 16, Kyle Sternberg 15, Luke Sternberg 4, Jace Peterson 4, Ryan Wedemeyer 2

Riverside: Grady Jeppesen 20, Ayden Salais 9, Aiden Bell 6, Jon Alff 3, Mason McCready 3, Kyler Rieken 2