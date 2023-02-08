Class 2A No. 7 AHSTW officially locked up the Western Iowa Conference Championship to themselves for the second straight year on Tuesday night after defeating Tri-Center in Neola 62-56.

It’s the third consecutive year where the Vikings have earned at least a share of the WIC, and the fourth in the last six years.

“When you have to play a WIC opponent, on their floor to get the title you know you’re in for a big night,” Vikings coach GG Harris said. “We jumped out to that early and took control from the start, but it was still hard to get into the pace and flow of the game. I was really impressed with our guy’s level of maturity to weather Tri-Center’s runs.”

The Vikings leapt out to an early lead from the first quarter and then led by as much as nine as the teams entered the fourth quarter.

The Trojans tried to spoil the night for the Vikings with a late push but didn’t have enough to complete a comeback.

Brayden Lund had 18 points which made him AHSTW’s all-time leading scorer. Kyle Sternberg also scored 18 points to go with seven rebounds and three assists, Luke Sternberg added 12 points for the Vikes in the win.

Getting the all-time scoring record felt great, but to Lund, capturing the WIC title was the main highlight, and hopes he and the team can share some bigger ones in the coming weeks.

“It feels good knowing I hold the record now,” Lund said. “It felt even better after we clinched the third-straight conference title. Defending the title was one of our main goals, but now we have our sights on a bigger prize and we just have to take it one game at a time.”

“Just like the past years, we’re going to take it one game at a time,” Harris said. “We saw our substrate draw and we feel like we’re being challenged here as we have to head east here and we feel, that our conference has prepared us to compete at a very high level. We know it’s going to be tough, but we’re excited to see what we can do with this opportunity.”

Michael Turner had a game-high 19 points to lead Tri-Center. Christian Dahir and Kent Elliott each scored 10 for TC, and Dahir also had 11 rebounds.

The Vikings will play their final regular season game at Denison-Schleswig, who just clinched the Hawkeye 10 conference earlier, on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

AHSTW (18-2) 17 14 19 12 – 62

Tri-Center (12-9) 9 14 18 15 – 56

West Harrison 76 St. Albert 54: Class 1A No. 4 West Harrison Had a double-digit advantage by the end of the first quarter and pull away even further in the third quarter to put the game out of reach.

Colin Lillie led the Falcons with 21 points and Noah Narmi added 14.

West Harrison (19-1) 22 18 24 12 – 76

St. Albert (3-18) 11 18 9 16 – 54

Heartland Christian 63 Omaha Christian Academy 57: It took overtime, but the Eagles held on for a big win despite being outscored 16-4 in the fourth quarter.

Colton Brennan led the Eagles with 26 points and Matt Stile had a double-double of 21 points and 13 rebounds.

Heartland Christian (11-10) 16 21 7 4 15 – 63

Omaha Christian 11 10 11 16 9 – 57

Riverside 62 Logan-Magnolia 51: The Bulldogs had three big performances from Ayden Salais, Grady Jeppesen, and Mason McCready to power past the Panthers in Oakland on Tuesday night.

Jeppesen led all scorers with 24 points, five steals, and five rebounds, Salais, scored 15 points to go with eight assists, five rebounds, and four steals, and McCready came off the bench to score 13 points.

Logan-Magnolia (3-19) 14 20 10 7 – 51

Riverside (7-13) 16 26 10 10 – 62

Girls

Tri-Center 40 AHSTW 35: Despite being held to just one point in the first quarter, the Trojans found their offense and finished the game on a 19-3 run for a thrilling comeback to close the regular season with a win.

No player stats were reported.

AHSTW (8-14) 7 13 12 3 – 35

Tri-Center (12-9) 1 13 7 19 – 40