Prep Basketball: AL boys win in first game since Dix injury; girls roll

Class 4A No. 4 Abraham Lincoln boys basketball took the court for the first time since losing their leading scorer and Iowa commit Josh Dix.

In front of a crowd wearing black-and-gold Hawkeye apparel in support of Dix, the Lynx were red hot from behind the arc while defeating Thomas Jefferson 77-42 Tuesday night at home.

“Obviously things are different for us now,” Lynx coach Jason Isaacson said. “There’s some staples to our program that (we) need to step up. We thought we defended pretty hard, but we could have been more aggressive to the ball. In the third quarter I thought the guys really got after it, we're diving on the floor for loose balls and just really ramped things up with our defense.”

The Lynx hit five 3s in the first quarter, with Jamison Gruber hitting two 3s in the first quarter to help the Lynx off to a quick start.

The Lynx would stay hot in the second quarter and ended up sinking eight 3s in the first half. Gruber had 17 points to lead the Lynx at the break. Needless to say, the Lynx came out with something to play for, and something to prove.

“This night meant a lot,” Gruber said. “We wanted to get one for Josh (Dix), that’s a big blow on us but we’re going to stay united and our goals are still the same. Our defense pressured the ball well in that third quarter and led to deflections and steals. We played with high energy and just put them away in that (second) quarter.”

A.L. was not done yet. The Lynx started the third quarter on a 19-3 run to put an exclamation mark on the game. Gruber finished with 25 points. Jake Duffey scored 18 points for the Lynx and Jaxson Jones added 11 points.

The leading scorer for the Yellow Jackets was Jayden Kapels with 10 points. While the Jackets held on for the first quarter, T.J. just couldn’t muster the offense to keep up with the red-hot shooting from the Lynx.

“They came in and they hit some shots,” Yellow Jackets coach Donnie Johnson said. “When you make eight 3s in the first half, and let them get hot like that at home, they’re hard to stop. On the other side, we just couldn’t get ourselves going, AL is a good team, they’re going to try to disrupt everything you do.”

AL hasn't lost to a city opponent since 2013.

Getting the win over a city opponent is one thing, but getting the win in the wake of Dix’s injury on Friday night is another. One thing the Lynx want to be known is that their main goal still remains the same.

“We’re just moving forward one day at a time,” Isaacson said. “Things are going to look a bit different, but we’re not changing our goals. We’re just going to take it one day at a time, keep getting better and I thought tonight was a great step forward.”

Thomas Jefferson (1-12) 13 12 9 8 -- 42

Abraham Lincoln (11-2) 24 20 27 6 -- 77

Thomas Jefferson: Jayden Kapels 10, Jordan Dewaele 9, Austin Schubert 7, Devin Davis 5, Jaiden Adams 5, Drake Miller 3, Jaden Dewaele 2, Reese Schlotfeld 1

Abraham Lincoln: Jamison Gruber 25, Jake Duffey 18, Jaxson Jones 11, Jayden Calabro 9, JR Knauss 5, Corbin Roane 4, Griff Rardin 3, Abe McIntosh 2

Lynx buzz through Yellow Jackets

Abraham Lincoln girls basketball started fast and set the tempo early in rolling to a 56-25 home win Tuesday night against crosstown rival Thomas Jefferson.

“We got out early and really ran the court well,” Lynx coach Chad Schaa said. “We were looking to pound it inside this game and it worked really well at times. Unfortunately, our threes weren’t falling, but that's part of the game.”

After building a lead in the first quarter, the Lynx locked down the Yellow Jacket offense, allowing just two second-quarter points while scoring 17 themselves. The Lynx created the separation mostly thanks to points in the paint. Leading that charge was Jeena Carle, who scored a game-high 17 points.

“Obviously, it’s always great when we beat T.J.,” Carle said. “We just did a really good job of pushing the ball up the court and getting the ball to our guards and eventually to our posts. That’s what really made it for us and I just had a big game because of that.”

“Jeena was really determined to pick up her game,” Schaa added “She worked really hard and wanted the ball tonight and the girls did a nice job of feeding her the ball. She did a nice job around the basket tonight.”

Bayle Girres scored 14 points and Emily Pomerackas added another 10 points for the Lynx.

The top scorer for the Yellow Jackets was Grace Strong with eight points.

This is the ninth consecutive win for the Lynx against T.J.

Thomas Jefferson (1-15) 7 2 9 7 -- 25

Abraham Lincoln (8-6) 13 17 10 16 -- 56

Thomas Jefferson: Grace Strong 8, Samara Alcarez 6, Taryn Gant 6, Lexi Smith 2, Sydney Hosick 2, Brandi Jarmon 1

Abraham Lincoln: Jeena Carle 17, Baylie Girres 14, Emily Pomernackas 10, Bailey Muhlbauer 6, Jazzy Villalobos 4, Molly Romano 2, Ella Boes 2, Jacee Tindall 1