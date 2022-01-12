Prep Basketball: Area schools hoop on Tuesday

Girls Basketball

Glenwood 68, Harlan 52: Glenwood senior Brynlee Arnold had a double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds to help Class 4A No. 1 Glenwood defeated Class 3A No. 13 Harlan for the second time this season.

Alongside Arnold’s performance, senior Madison Camden and junior Jenna Hopp each scored 14 points, sophomore Danikah Arnold also scored 10 points for the Rams.

Glenwood will host Kuemper Catholic on Friday at 6 p.m.

Glenwood (9-1) 14 18 15 21 – 68

Harlan (8-4) 12 14 14 12 – 52

Logan-Magnolia 59, Tri-Center 31: After a tight first half where the Panther held just a three-point lead at halftime. The Panthers outscored the Trojans 38-13 in the second half to run away with the win.

Freshman Hayden Thomas had 14 points for the Trojans as the team fell to their fifth straight defeat.

Tri-Center (2-9) 8 10 7 6 – 31

Logan-Magnolia (9-2) 10 11 20 18 – 59

Underwood 66, IKM-Manning 36: A double-double from sophomore Alizabeth Jacobsen and superb team defense led the Eagles over IKM-Manning.

Jacobsen scored 14 points and collected 13 rebounds and also had four assists. In addition, junior Aliyah Humphrey had the game-high 20 points and senior Kendra Kuck scored 14 points.

IKM-Manning (3-8) 12 9 9 6 – 36

Underwood (10-2) 15 15 18 18 – 66

Boys Basketball

Harlan 54 Glenwood 52: After outsourcing the Rams 21-9 in the first quarter, the Rams battled back and took a 42-39 lead into the fourth quarter, but Class 3A No. 1 Harlan did just enough to escape the upset-minded Rams.

Junior Caden Johnson led the Rams and all scorers with 23 points.

Glenwood (6-3) 9 18 15 10 – 52

Harlan (9-0) 21 8 10 15 – 54

Logan-Magnolia 46, Tri-Center 36: The Trojans never got their offense in rhythm as the Panthers avenged their previous loss to the Trojans back on Nov. 30.

Tri-Center (6-5) 4 7 7 18 – 36

Logan-Magnolia (3-8) 9 7 12 18 – 46

Underwood 56, IKM-Manning 40: The Eagles held the Wolves to just four points in the second quarter to create separation. The Eagles would continue to pull away as they’d outscore IKM-Manning in the final three quarters of the game.

Sophomore Josh Ravlin led the Eagles and all scorers with 18 points. Sophomore Mason Boothby added another 11 points, while junior Alex Ravlin scored 10 points.

IKM-Manning (3-8) 10 4 11 15 – 40

Underwood (9-2) 9 13 13 21 – 56