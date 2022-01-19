Prep Basketball: Cardinals sweep Wheelers, Ram girls and Viking boy win big

Girls

Glenwood 78, Indianola 49

Class 4A No. 1 Glenwood’s offense rolled to 36 first-half points while the defense held Class 4A No. 5 Indianola to just 17 first-half points along the way to an impressive win in Indianola.

Three Ram players scored double digits as senior Madison Camden led the way with 24 points, Jenna Hopp added 16 points, and senior Abby Hughes scored 15 points.

Glenwood (11-1) 20 16 24 18 -- 78

Indianola (10-3) 12 5 15 17 -- 49

IKM-Manning 48, AHSTW 37

The Wolves handed the Lady Vikes their fifth-straight loss in Manning on Tuesday night while the Wolves continue to trend up.

This win marks the fourth in six games for the Wolves after starting the season 1-6 overall.

AHSTW (5-11) -- 37

IKM-Manning (5-8) -- 48

Underwood 61, Riverside 29

The Eagles never allowed the Bulldogs to score more than eight points in a quarter to make short work of Riverside.

Sophomore Alizabeth Jacobsen led Underwood and all scorers with 17 points. Underwood senior Kendra Kuck added another 14 points.

Underwood (12-2) 17 20 17 7 -- 61

Riverside (5-9) 5 6 8 5 -- 29

Treynor 47, Audubon 44

Class 2A No. 5 Treynor squeaked by the Wheelers in Treynor to remain undefeated in Western Iowa Conference play.

With the win, the Cardinals have won 12 games in a row.

Audubon (9-6) 9 11 9 15 -- 44

Treynor (13-1) 11 9 9 18 -- 47

Boys

AHSTW 63, IKM-Manning 34

The Class 1A No. 4 AHSTW Vikings outscored the Wolves 26-7 in the first quarter to take quick command of this game and never looked back.

AHSTW (13-0) 26 11 16 10 -- 63

IKM-Manning (3-10) 7 7 11 9 -- 34

Riverside 44, Underwood 34

The Bulldogs avenged their previous loss to the Eagles back on Dec. 7 and with the win eclipsed over the .500 mark.

Riverside sophomore led all players with 17 points. Underwood was led by Jack Vanfossan, who had another double-double of 14 points and 13 rebounds.

Underwood (9-4) 11 4 8 11 -- 34

Riverside (8-7) 9 15 8 12 -- 44

Treynor 64, Audubon 36

The Cardinals outscored the Wheelers 34-12 in the first half to seize control quickly in this game.

Sophomore Ethan Konz led Treynor with a double-double of 16 points and 10 rebounds, senior Thomas Schwartz also netted 16 points for the Cards, and sophomore Jace Tams added another 15 points for Treynor.

Audubon (5-9) 8 4 14 10 -- 36

Treynor (10-2) 18 16 21 9 -- 64