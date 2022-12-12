PREP BASKETBALL: Lewis Central boys and girls fall over weekend

Lewis Central boys and girls basketball both fell on Saturday, with the boys falling 54-32 at home against Urbandale and the girls losing 50-36 at Blair.

In the boys game, Urbandale led 13-10 after the first quarter, 32-16 at halftime and 43-18 after three quarters. Lewis Central outscored Urbandale 14-11 in the final quarter.

The Titans shot 14 of 45 from the field and 1 of 7 from behind the arc. They also went 3 of 11 from the free-throw line. The J-Hawks shot 18 of 45 from the field, 6 of 23 from behind the arc of 12 of 21 from the charity stripe.

Urbandale outrebounded Lewis Central 33-25, finished with seven more assists and one less turnover.

Lewis Central's Curtis Witte led the Titans in scoring with eight points, junior Owen Thomas added seven and senior Colby Souther tallied six.

Witte also grabbed a team-high six rebounds and junior Nash Paulson dished out three.

Lewis Central boys are now 3-1 on the season.

In the girls game, Blair jumped out to an 18-10 lead in the first quarter, led 24-20 af halftime and 43-27 after three quarters. The Titans outscored the Bears 9-7 in the fourth quarter.

L.C. shot 13 of 49 from the field and 5 of 25 from behind the arc. They also went 5 of 12 from the free-throw line.

The finished with 33 rebounds, nine assists and 13 turnovers.

Junior Lucy Scott led Lewis Central with eight points, junior Sydney Thein added seven and senior Kylee Brown added six.

Sophomore Brooke Larsen grabbed nine rebounds.

Lewis Central is now 3-2 on the season.