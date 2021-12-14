Prep basketball: Lynx boys win, girls fall against Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Class 3A No. 7 Sergeant Bluff-Luton girls basketball used a big run that spanned from the end of the first quarter through the second quarter to run away from Abraham Lincoln 70-30 on Tuesday in Council Bluffs.

“We didn’t have enough patience or move the ball like we were hoping to,” Lynx girls coach Chad Schaa said. “Their pressure definitely got to us and made things really hard on us.”

After sinking two early treys, the Lynx took an early 9-8 lead late in the first quarter. From that point on, the Warriors went on a 29-4 run to end the first half to take command of this game in the second quarter with a 38-13 lead at the break.

The Warriors kept up the full-court pressure and suffocated the Lynx offense, and earned the running clock three minutes into the second half to wrap up the game quickly and remain undefeated.

“They played really well,” Schaa said. “They shot lights out even when we stopped their transition. They just played really well. We just had six girls come back from being sick as well, but they put forth a good effort.”

Sergeant Bluff-Luton (5-0) 17 21 21 11 – 70

Abraham Lincoln (3-3) 11 2 5 12 – 30

Sergeant Bluff-Luton: Payton Hardy 19, Emma Salker 12, Maddie Hinkel 10, Katelyn Sale 10, Nyaria Lul 8, Addie Brown 4, Sophie Loffswold 3, Alexa Trover 2, Kamea Van Kalsbeek 2

Abraham Lincoln: Emily Pomernacks 15, Jacee Tindall 7, Megan Elam 4, Molly Romano 2, Ella Boes 2

Lynx boys pull away late

After the girls game, Class 4A No. 1 Abraham Lincoln boys basketball then took the court against an upset-minded Sergeant Bluff-Luton team and pulled away late to win the game, 61-38.

“It wasn’t always pretty, but we definitely had some good moments,” Lynx coach Jason Isaacson said. “The only thing was, we’d get up by 13 or 15 and then we’d relax and that’s been something we’ve done this year. So that’s kind of our maturity part where we need to grow and take that next step. We can’t relax when we take the lead, we just have to keep building on it, and put teams away.”

The Lynx looked to pull away early after finishing the first quarter on an 11-0 run, however, the Warriors weren’t going to go away that easy as they trimmed a once 13-point Lynx lead down to six with under a minute to go until the break. A three from Jaxson Jones gave the Lynx some momentum back with a 28-19 lead at halftime.

Nonetheless, the Warriors were finding ways to hang around.

“We really made an emphasis on getting our lead up and keeping it there,” senior Jamison Gruber said. “We kept going up 15 or so, and they’d come right back. We just had to hold our lead and we really made that emphasis at the end.”

Gruber scored 14 points for the Lynx.

The Lynx began the second half on an 11-2 run to extend their lead to 18. But again the Warriors battled back to bring the game within single digits late in the third quarter.

Led by Iowa commit Josh Dix, who scored 21 second-half points, the Lynx pulled away with a 17-4 fourth-quarter run to close the game to defeat Sergeant Bluff-Luton in Council Bluffs.

“We knew we just needed to put them away,” Dix said. “I liked my matchup in the post so we went there for a couple of possessions in a row and we got a few stops in a row, that helped us put them away.”

Dix ended the night with a game-high 24 points.

Both Lynx teams return to the court on Friday as they will host Sioux City West. The girls' game is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m., while the boys are slated for a 7 p.m. start.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton (1-3) 7 12 11 8 – 38

Abraham Lincoln (5-0) 18 10 16 17 – 61

Sergeant Bluff-Luton: Tyler Smith 10, Dylon Schaap 10, Nick Hinkel 7, Tylar Lutgen 6, Scott Kroll 5

Abraham Lincoln: Josh Dix 24, Jamison Gruber 14, Jaxson Jones 10, Hunter Pearce 5, Jayden Calabro 3, Jake Duffey 2, Etienne Higgins 2, JR Knauss 1