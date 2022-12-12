PREP BASKETBALL: Lynx sweep Jackets

Abraham Lincoln boys and girls basketball swept Thomas Jefferson in a pair of games on Friday night at A.L. with the boys winning 78-34 and the girls winning 60-27.

In the boys game, A.L. jumped out to a 22-5 lead in the first quarter and led 39-20 by halftime. The Lynx continued to roll in the second half and led 63-32 after three quarters and outscored the Jackets 15-2 in the fourth quarter. This was the 20th-straight win for Abraham Lincoln in the series.

Abraham Lincoln is now 3-0 on the season and Thomas Jefferson falls to 0-5.

In the girls game, Thomas Jefferson held an early lead but a lopsided second half gave Abraham Lincoln the win.

T.J. led 7-4 after the first quarter but A.L. captured a 16-12 lead by halftime. The Lynx stretched their lead to 41-20 in the third quarter and outscored the Jackets 19-7 in the fourth.

Senior Jeena Carle led Abraham Lincoln with 18 points, senior Emily Pomernackas added 12 and freshman Addie Naughton finished with 10. Pomernackas recorded a double-double, dishing out 11 assists. Sophomore Huston Rau grabbed a team high seven rebounds and senior Megan Elam swiped five steals.

Abraham Lincoln is now 4-1 on the season and Thomas Jefferson dropped to 0-4.