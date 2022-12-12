 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Jennie Edmundson Sports Med
PREP BASKETBALL

PREP BASKETBALL: Lynx sweep Jackets

  • 0

Abraham Lincoln boys and girls basketball swept Thomas Jefferson in a pair of games on Friday night at A.L. with the boys winning 78-34 and the girls winning 60-27. 

In the boys game, A.L. jumped out to a 22-5 lead in the first quarter and led 39-20 by halftime. The Lynx continued to roll in the second half and led 63-32 after three quarters and outscored the Jackets 15-2 in the fourth quarter. This was the 20th-straight win for Abraham Lincoln in the series. 

Abraham Lincoln is now 3-0 on the season and Thomas Jefferson falls to 0-5. 

In the girls game, Thomas Jefferson held an early lead but a lopsided second half gave Abraham Lincoln the win. 

T.J. led 7-4 after the first quarter but A.L. captured a 16-12 lead by halftime. The Lynx stretched their lead to 41-20 in the third quarter and outscored the Jackets 19-7 in the fourth. 

People are also reading…

Senior Jeena Carle led Abraham Lincoln with 18 points, senior Emily Pomernackas added 12 and freshman Addie Naughton finished with 10. Pomernackas recorded a double-double, dishing out 11 assists. Sophomore Huston Rau grabbed a team high seven rebounds and senior Megan Elam swiped five steals. 

Abraham Lincoln is now 4-1 on the season and Thomas Jefferson dropped to 0-4. 

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Nike says Kyrie Irving is no longer one of its athletes

Nike says Kyrie Irving is no longer one of its athletes

Kyrie Irving’s relationship with Nike is officially over, the shoe and athletic apparel maker said Monday, a move that came a month after the company suspended the Brooklyn guard as part of the fallout over his tweeting a link to a film containing antisemitic material.

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Olympic champion David Rudisha survives plane crash in Kenya

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert