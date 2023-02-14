Exira-EHK 70 St. Albert 48: After slowly building up to nine points by the end of the third quarter, the Spartans offense rolled past the Falcons as they outscored St. Albert 23-10 in the fourth quarter to run away with the win.

Freshman Nick Ballenger led the Falcons with 13 points, and senior Colin Lillie added another 10 points in Exira on Monday night.

St. Albert (3-19) 8 9 21 10 – 48

Exira-EHK (18-4) 12 11 24 23 – 70

Tri-Center 77 Heartland Christian 28: The Trojan offense exploded in the first half, outscoring the Eagles 49-10 in the first half.

Senior Michael Turner led all players with 18 points and four rebounds. Junior Isaac Wohlhuter added another 10 points for TC.

Heartland Christian (11-11) 3 7 8 10 – 28

Tri-Center (13-9) 19 30 10 18 – 77

Woodbine 53 Riverside 50: The Bulldogs fell in an overtime heartbreaker after leading by 14 points at halftime. The Tigers crept their way back through the third and fourth quarters, then stole the game in overtime to end the Bulldog’s season.

Senior Ayden Salais led Riverside with 18 points, senior Aiden Bell added another 17, and junior Grady Jeppesen scored 11 for the Bulldogs.

Woodbine (15-6) 8 4 18 14 9 – 53

Riverside (8-13) 6 20 11 7 6 – 50

Girls

Bishop Heelan 59 Lewis Central 45: Class 4A No. 3 Bishop Heelan used a key fourth quarter where they outscored Class 4A No. 9 Lewis Central 19-8 en route to a regular season finale win.

Titan sophomore Brooke Larsen had a monster game, scoring 20 points and collecting 15 rebounds for a double-double, Larsen also had six assists and two steals. Junior Lucy Scott chipped in 14 points for the Titans and had three assists.

Bishop Heelan (20-2) 11 14 15 19 – 59

Lewis Central (14-6) 11 12 14 8 – 45