PREP BASKETBALL: Monday Prep Basketball Scoreboard

Lewis Central 55 Thomas Jefferson 21: Class 4A No. 9 Lewis Central outscored the Yellow Jackets 27-3 in the second quarter to take command of the game and then allowed five points or less in three of the four quarters to cruise to victory.

Leading the scoring was junior Lucy Scott with 25 points and three rebounds for the Titans, and sophomore Brooke Larsen scored nine points to go with five rebounds, four steals, and two assists. Samara Alcaraz had nine points for Thomas Jefferson.

Thomas Jefferson (0-2) 4 3 5 9 – 21

Lewis Central (3-0) 11 27 12 5 – 55

Riverside 54 Griswold 18: The Bulldogs earned their first win of the season after trampling the Tigers in Oakland.

Sophomore Sophia Taylor led all scorers with 18 points for the Bulldogs and sophomore Elly Henderson added another 11 points for the Bulldogs.

Griswold (0-1) 5 2 4 7 – 18

Riverside (1-2) 15 12 14 13 – 54

Tri-Center 48 West Harrison 9: The Trojans held the Hawkeyes scoreless through the first and third quarters to build a commanding lead and earn their second consecutive win.

Junior Alexis Flaharty led T.C. with 12 points and sophomore Meya Wingert added another 10 points for the Trojans.

Tri-Center (2-2) 18 22 6 2 – 48

West Harrison (0-3) 0 5 0 4 – 9

Boys

Lewis Central 62 Thomas Jefferson 38: After holding a nine-point lead at halftime Lewis Central pulled away in the third quarter after outscoring the Yellow Jackets 18-7 in the quarter to improve to 2-0 on the season.

Curtis Witte led Lewis Central with 15 points while Nash Paulson added 13 more in the win. The Yellow Jackets were led in scoring by Devin Davis-Conti and Jackson Dewaele who each scored 13 points.

Thomas Jefferson (0-3) 9 5 7 17 – 38

Lewis Central (2-0) 11 12 18 21 – 62

Heartland Christian 52 Hamburg 17: The Eagles used big offensive performances in the first and third quarters to pull away from the Wildcats.

Matt Stile led Heartland with a double-double of 16 points and 18 rebounds. Senior Colton Brennan was right behind him with 14 points.

Hamburg (0-3) 5 8 2 2 – 17

Heartland Christian (3-2) 16 8 21 7 – 52

Riverside 67 Griswold 23: The Bulldogs, back at full strength, earned their first win of the season as three Riverside players scored double figures.

Senior Aiden Bell led the charge with 17 points and six rebounds, junior Grady Jeppesen scored 15 points, and senior added 12 points with seven assists, and five rebounds.

Griswold (0-2) 4 6 6 7 – 23

Riverside (1-2) 27 17 17 11 – 67

West Harrison 62 Tri-Center 32: The Hawkeyes handed Tri-Center its first loss of the season in Mondamin.

The Trojans took a 15-1 lead by the end of the first quarter but then were out scored 61-17 for the rest of the night. Michael Turner led Tri-Center with 15 points.

Tri-Center (2-1) 15 3 12 2 – 32

West Harrison (3-0) 1 25 18 18 – 62