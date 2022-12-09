PREP BASKETBALL: Riverside hoops sweeps Missouri Valley

Riverside Girls 41, Missouri Valley 17: Riverside girls basketball scored more points in the first quarter than Missouri Valley scored all game on Thursday at Riverside.

Riverside led 18-4 after the first quarter nad 28-6 at halftime. The Bulldogs led 33-11 after the third quarter and outscored the Lady Reds 8-6 in the fourth.

Sophomore Sophia Taylor led Riverside with 13 points, junior Elyssa Amdor grabbed a team-high eight rebounds and sophomore Elly Henderson totaled four assists and 11 steals.

Riverside is now 2-3 on the season.

Riverside boys 65, Missouri Valley 62: Riverside held on to a close win on Thursday night at home.

Riverside led 22-19 at the end of the first quarter before Missouri Valley tied it up at 34-34 by halftime. The Bulldogs then took a 51-47 lead in the first and held on for the three-point win.

Senior Aiden Bell led Riverside with 27 points, senior Ayden Salais scored 15 and junior Grady Jeppesen added another 15.

Salais also grabbed a team-high seven rebounds and dished out seven assists.

Riverside is now 2-3 on the season.