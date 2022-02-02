Prep Basketball Scoreboard: Eagles, Cardinals earn wins

Girls

Underwood 65, Tri-Center 26: After gradually building their lead through the first three quarters, Underwood outscored Tri-Center 19-0 in the fourth quarter to put the exclamation mark on this game in Neola.

Sophomore Alizabeth Jacobsen led the Eagles with a double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds. Junior Leah Hall and senior Kendra Kuck each added 12 points for the Eagles.

Underwood (16-2) 18 14 13 19 -- 65

Tri-Center (6-13) 9 11 6 0 -- 26

Treynor 55, Riverside 25: Class 2A No. 4 Treynor held the Bulldogs to just one point in the first quarter and just 10 in the first half to take a 40-10 lead at the break. The Cardinals then glided to victory in Oakland.

Clara Tiegland led the Cardinal’s offense by scoring 32 points.

Treynor (17-1) 19 21 12 3 -- 55

Riverside (7-12) 1 9 4 11 -- 25

Millard South 62, Glenwood 43: Glenwood were outscored in all four quarters by the Nebraska Class A No. 1 Patriots, as the Rams were handed just their third defeat of the season on the road.

Junior Jenna Hopp led the Rams with 13 points, senior Maison Camden added 12 points for Glenwood.

Glenwood (13-3) 9 11 7 16 -- 43

Millard South 16 16 13 17 -- 62

Boys

Treynor 58, Riverside 29: After leading by just a point after the first quarter, the Cardinals outscored the Bulldogs 16-3 to create separation. Aided by also outscoring Riverside 20-6 in the fourth quarter, Treynor ran away with the win.

Sophomore Jace Tams led Treynor with 20 points and junior Ethan Dickerson added another 17 points. The leading scorer for Riverside was junior Ayden Salais with 10 points.

Treynor (14-2) 11 16 11 20 -- 58

Riverside (11-8) 10 3 10 6 -- 29

Underwood 55, Tri-Center 48: The Eagles and Trojans were only separated by a point in the first half before Underwood did enough to outscore the Trojans in the final two halves of the game to get the win in Neola.

Junior Alex Ravlin led the Eagles with 14 points and sophomore Mason Boothby added another 12 points. Sophomore Josh Ravlin contributed 10 points as well.

Underwood (12-5) 20 8 17 10 -- 55

Tri-Center (11-7) 16 11 13 8 -- 48