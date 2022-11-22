PREP BASKETBALL: Sonderland ready for first season back at Tri-Center

Last summer a familiar face returned to lead the Tri-Center girl's basketball program. Derek Sonderland, who coached at, Audubon and most recently Logan-Magnolia returns to Neola this basketball season.

17 years have passed since Sonderland’s last tenure at Tri-Center, hence a lot has changed. Some of those changes were what led him back for a second term at T.C. and now takes over a program that will also allow him more time with family.

“First and foremost it was an opportunity to get back to my kids,” Sonderland said. “The kids go here and it was just what was best for my family. We’ve always lived in Neola, we never moved and it was just the perfect opportunity to come back. Which now allows me to watch my kids grow up here and be around them more and catch all the extracurricular activities that they’re in.

“I don’t foresee myself going anywhere and that’s nothing against anyone else. It was a tough decision to leave Logan, with the players and coaches I was able to work with. It made it that much harder of a decision, but in the end, I made a decision that was best for my family and me at the time. ”

Sonderland in his first time as coach led the Trojans to state tournament appearances in 2003 and 2005, including a state runner-up finish in 2005.

Since then Sonderland coached at Audubon where he led the Wheelers to state in 2006 and 2010, before moving to Logan-Magnolia where he also coached to two state tournament appearances in 2017 and 2020 and eclipsed 300 career wins as a coach. Each place gave Sonderland a pleasant and unique experience.

“I still remember Audubon well, and we had some great success there,” Sonderland said. “Something I have to credit to Audubon is it’s a great basketball community. They love their basketball and take a lot of pride in it and it was a privilege for me to experience that. I have a lot of great memories of fans and supporters in that community.

“At Logan, I felt like we needed to change the culture a little bit and teach the kids about what things are supposed to look like, and here’s how we have to work to get there. I think in my first three years we won six games. So we had to take some steps back before moving forward at Logan, and looking back on that now, it’s not even the state tournaments, but just knowing what we built there and the culture that’s now in place and I think that program is heading the right way with Coach (Shad) Hornbeck, who deserves a lot of credit as well.”

Now Sonderland takes over a Tri-Center program that seeks its first winning season since the 2015-2016 season. After his previous success, Sonderland is confident in the future at T.C. However, wins and losses are not the main goal to start this program, instead, the Trojans are focusing on improving on the basics.

“The big thing is we have some athletes here, we just have to continue to develop our skills,” Sonderland said. “Our biggest thing this year is to play hard. One of the four things of our philosophy is a good effort, then a good attitude, being coachable, and being a good teammate. If you do all those four things I think we can continue to improve as a team by improving as individuals.

“I haven’t talked much about wins and losses, right now I’m just talking about getting better each day. If we do that, hopefully, some wins will come along the way. I don’t really refer back to 2003 or 2005 teams a lot. We’ve talked a bit about and the kids are certainly aware of it, but I think it’s more about asking the kids saying where do you want to go, what do you want to accomplish, and how do you want to be remembered.”

Helping to improve those fundamentals are three seniors that have already been leaving positive marks on the program.

“Brooke Daughenbaugh has done a great job, and she’s really the glue to our team. She doesn’t always stand out, but she does a lot of things well and it doesn’t always show up on the stat sheet,” Sonderland said.

“Kim Carlson is just an outstanding kid on and off the floor. I’m impressed with her maturity and leadership skills and the respect she has from others. Hope McPhillips, her leadership skills have also been great. She’s always asking what she can do to get better, and said don’t feel like you have to play me. I think that speaks a lot about her maturity, her leadership, and being a great teammate, say do what you got to do to make the team successful.”

Tri-Center finished last season with a record of 7-15. The Trojans played their first game on Tuesday against St. Albert in Neola.