PREP BASKETBALL: Thursday night Scoreboard

Heartland Christian 42 Omaha Christian 35: After falling behind early, the Eagles took the lead in the second quarter and slowly kept pulling away to earn their sixth win of the season on Thursday evening.

Leading Heartland in the victory was Matthew Stile with 17 points, four rebounds, and two steals. Bronx Fetter added another 10 points for the Eagles, and Colton Brennan had nine points to go with four steals and three rebounds.

Heartland Christian (6-3) 10 10 11 11 – 42

Omaha Christian 11 6 10 8 – 35

Girls

Stanton 63 AHSTW 52: Class 1A No. 14 Stanton rallied back from a 10-point deficit to force overtime. The Viqueens shut out AHSTW 11-0 in overtime to earn the win.

Stanton’s Jenna Stephens had a double-double of 23 and 11 rebounds.

AHSTW (3-8) 11 18 12 11 0 – 52

Stanton (8-1) 13 9 18 12 11 – 63