 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Jennie Edmundson Sports Med

PREP BASKETBALL: Thursday night Scoreboard

  • 0
Basketball graphic
METRO CREATIVE CONNECTION

Heartland Christian 42 Omaha Christian 35: After falling behind early, the Eagles took the lead in the second quarter and slowly kept pulling away to earn their sixth win of the season on Thursday evening.

Leading Heartland in the victory was Matthew Stile with 17 points, four rebounds, and two steals. Bronx Fetter added another 10 points for the Eagles, and Colton Brennan had nine points to go with four steals and three rebounds.

Heartland Christian (6-3) 10 10 11 11 – 42

Omaha Christian 11 6 10 8 – 35

Girls

Stanton 63 AHSTW 52: Class 1A No. 14 Stanton rallied back from a 10-point deficit to force overtime. The Viqueens shut out AHSTW 11-0 in overtime to earn the win.

Stanton’s Jenna Stephens had a double-double of 23 and 11 rebounds.

People are also reading…

AHSTW (3-8) 11 18 12 11 0 – 52

Stanton (8-1) 13 9 18 12 11 – 63

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL officially cancels Bills-Bengals game

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert