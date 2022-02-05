Prep Basketball: Titan boys, girls lose at MAC

An early deficit proved too much for the Lewis Central girls basketball team to climb out in a 48-40 loss against Blair Bears Saturday in the MAC Shootout at the Mid America Center.

“It’s the third game in a row where we’ve gotten off to a slow start,” Titan head coach Chris Hanafan said. “Then again like those other times, we battled back and found a way to tie the game and take the lead for a short time.”

The Bears started the game on a 15-4 run over the first six minutes of the game. The Titans fought back in the final 10 minutes of the first half and trailed by eight heading to the locker room.

The Titans came out hot in the second half, making three treys in the third quarter as part of an 11-2 run that momentarily put the Titans ahead 31-30 late in the third quarter. However, that would be their only lead. The Bears outscored the Titans 18-9 for the rest of the game to wrap up the game.

“We got into situations where we were forced into some bad turnovers and bad possessions,” Hanafan said. “Blair is a good team, but you can’t have those moments against good teams. But still, give our kids a lot of credit, they never quit.”

Titan boys lose against Elkhorn North in MAC Shootout

The boys game also featured a rough start for Lewis Central, as Elkhorn North rolled out to a big run to end the first half to take command of the game on the way to a 66-50 win.

“We missed some shots inside early on that could have kept us going,” Titans head coach Dan Miller said. “They got comfortable early in the game, and we just didn’t play very well.”

The Wolves built a lead early and went on a 14-2 run to close the first half to take a 37-15 lead into halftime.

The Titans came out of the break looking to make things closer, scoring the first five points, but the Wolves never let the Titans make a run to close the gap. Miller said after an emotional and hard-fought game against Harlan Friday night, some fatigue definitely showed in this game.

“It’s tough to come into a game like this after playing in a big one that night before,” Miller said. “It was an emotional night and you claim a conference title the night before and then come back to and play again at 2:30 the next day is a tough task ”

Lewis Central boys will host Sergeant Bluff-Luton on Friday at 7:30 p.m. The Lewis Central girls will travel to Glenwood on Tuesday for a 7:30 p.m. tip-off.

Girls

Blair (16-4) 17 11 8 12 -- 48

Lewis Central (11-9) 9 11 11 9 -- 40

Blair: Makayla Baughman 21, Molly Ladwig 13, Kaitlyn Johnson 6, Addie Sullivan 4, Leah Chance 2, Maggie Valasek 2

Lewis Central: Lucy Scott 12, Broke Larsen 12, Kylee Brown 9, Gracie Hays 5, Anna Strohmeier 2

Boys

Elkhorn North (7-12) 17 20 14 15 -- 66

Lewis Central (11-9) 6 9 15 20 -- 50

Elkhorn North: Brandon Orgilbold 21, Paxon Piatkowski 15, Jack Lusk 7, Colin Nowaczyk 6, Will Farrington 6, Luke Tillman 5, Carson Ripley 4, Ryan Harrahill 2

Lewis Central: Wyatt Hatcher 13, Nash Paulson 12, Colby Souther 8, Cole Arnold 5, JC Dermody 2, Devin Nailor 2, Curtis Witte 2, Nick Miller 2, Boston Hensley 2,