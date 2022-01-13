Prep Basketball: Trojans double down Yellow Jackets

The Tri-Center girls and boy basketball teams defeated Thomas Jefferson’s squads on Thursday night in Council Bluffs.

In the girls' game, Tri-Center used a second-quarter and third-quarter run to defeat Thomas Jefferson and end a five-game skid with a 48-33 win.

“We’ve been really close in a few games,” Trojans coach Wendy Lausen said. “At the same time, we have yet to put together 32 minutes of solid basketball. We had a two-minute stretch there in the third quarter where we kind of lapsed, but I felt like the girls just played with more effort and were persistent.

“We had answers for their runs tonight, which was good to see. We’re young, but this team has been growing.”

After a close and scrappy first quarter, The Trojans went on a 10-2 run to build a 20-10 lead with 4:14 left in the first half. The Yellow Jackets, not going away easily, scored five unanswered to climb back within five points with a minute and a half to go.

Tri-Center would score the last five points of the second quarter to build its lead back up to 10 points. Leading the way for the Trojans was sophomore Alexis Flaharty who had 10 first-half points for T.C.

T.J. looked to make things interesting in the third quarter with a 9-3 run that brought the Jackets back within four, but the Trojans had another answer and went on an 8-0 run to close the third quarter and take a 37-25 lead into the fourth quarter.

“Everyone really hustled,” Flaharty said. “This is a good win to get after having a rough game last time. Getting out here, and getting this win, hopefully, creates some good momentum for the rest of 2022.”

The Trojans continued that momentum in the fourth quarter to pull away with their third win of the season.

“We just didn’t have it tonight,” Yellow Jackets coach Shelby Graves said. “We did a great defensively and were aggressive and forced turnovers, we just didn’t execute off those forced turnovers and steals. We just got to keep working, the season is still young, there’s a lot left, we just have to keep getting better.”

Tri-Center (3-9) 10 15 12 11 – 48

Thomas Jefferson (1-10) 6 9 10 8 – 33

Tri-Center: Alexis Flaharty 17, Taylor Kenkel 14, Hayden Thomas 6, Avilyn Killpack 4, Quincey Schneckloth 4, Lydia Assman 2, Brooke Daughnbaugh 1

Thomas Jefferson: Samara Alaraz 9, Grace Strong 6, Brandi Jarmon 6, Taryn Gant 6, Rikki Wartz 2, Lexi Smith 2, Izzy Burnsides 2,

In the boys game, Tri-Center overcame an eight-point halftime deficit and outscored Thomas Jefferson 33-17 in the second half to win the game 54-46 in Council Bluffs.

“We just got back to who we were in the second half,” Trojans coach Chad Harder said. “In the first, third, and fourth quarter we were able to play the style we like to play, the second quarter was more like an open gym game and we aren’t going to win many of those. I’m really proud of the guys defensively. We made a switch at halftime and they really stepped up.”

The Jackets went on an 8-0 run after trailing by five in the first quarter to take their first lead of the game. Five straight points would put the Trojans back in front momentarily by a pair.

However, the Yellow Jackets would finish the second quarter on a 13-3 run to take a 29-21 lead into halftime.

The Trojans stormed back to start the third quarter with a 12-3 run, with partial thanks to two treys from senior Jaxon Johnson to seize the lead again, 33-32 with 3:31 left in the third quarter.

The Yellow Jackets answered with five quick points in the wake of that run to regain the lead, but a late Trojan basket kept things close with a 37-35 heading into the fourth quarter. Nonetheless, T.J. coach Donnie Johnson was pleased with the effort his boys were playing with.

“We had some good looks, some shots just didn’t fall,” Johnson said. “You got to play through those times when those shots aren’t falling and get some stops. Credit to Tri-Center, they hit some shots down the stretch and we didn’t.

“We’re still in the process of learning, but as I told them when the shots aren’t falling, you got to go down a guard still and get the stops when we need them. We got those stops in the first half, but we got frustrated in the second half. You just got to battle through that.”

The Trojans got off to another quick start with a 12-2 run to open the fourth quarter. The Yellow Jackets pushed back with a run of their own to cut it to three with just two minutes left to play, but the Trojans hung on thanks to making free throws down the stretch.

“We’re a disciplined and well-coached team,” junior Michael Turner said. “As long as we stick to Tri-Center basketball, we’ll find a way to pull it out. We know how to win ugly, we know how to play well when it counts and at the end.

“There’s been a lot of games where we’ll start with a lead and then coast, but the great thing about this team is we always fight back from adversity. We know how to battle back, once we play the whole game like we do at the start and finish we’ll be a great team.”

Tri-Center (7-5) 13 8 14 19 – 54

Thomas Jefferson (1-9) 8 21 8 9 – 46

Tri-Center: Michael Turner 15, Kent Elliott 14, Jaxyn Valadez 13, Jaxon Johnson 9, Christian Dahir 2, Cade Carmen 1

Thomas Jefferson: Devin Davis 10, Drake Miller 8, Austin Schubert 7, Jaiden Adams 6, Jayden Kapels 6, Reese Schlotfeld 4, Jordan Dewaele 3, Jaden Dewaele 2