Prep Basketball: Tuesday night area scores

Girls

Underwood 44, Treynor 33: Led by strong first and fourth quarters, Underwood handed Class 2A No. 4 Treynor its first and only Western Iowa Conference loss of the season in Underwood. With the win, Underwood and Treynor were both crowned co-conference champions.

Underwood senior Kendra Kuck led the Eagles with 18 points and eight rebounds, sophomore Alizabeth Jacobsen added another 12 points.

Treynor (19-2) 8 9 9 7 — 33

Underwood (19-2) 15 5 9 13 — 44

Omaha Christian 42, Heartland Christian 22: Heartland was outscored in all four quarters as they fell to Omaha Christian in their second meeting of the season. Junior Madelyn Jundt led the Eagles with six points.

Heartland Christian (1-18) 4 5 11 2 — 22

Omaha Christian 9 15 12 6 — 44

AHSTW 46, Tri-Center 30: The Vikings defeated the Trojans for the second time this season to close both teams’ regular-season schedules.

AHSTW (8-13) — 46

Tri-Center (7-14) — 30

Boys

West Harrison 79, St. Albert 54: Two Hawkeye players scored 23 points or more as West Harrison’s offense scored 51 points in the second half alone to power by the Falcons.

Three Hawkeye players scored double digits to help the Hawkeye offense run away with the win in the second half including Sage Evans who had 16 points to go with 22 rebounds.

St. Albert (9-11) 9 17 13 15 — 54

West Harrison (18-3) 16 12 25 26 — 79

AHSTW 72, Tri-Center 49: Class 1A No. 5 AHSTW’s offense exploded in the first half to build a 45-19 halftime lead on the Trojans in the Viking’s final conference game of the year and T.C.’s final regular-season game of the year.

Leading the charge for the Vikings was senior Raydden Grobe with 22 points and junior Brayden Lund added 21 points. Junior Kyle Sternberg had a double-double for the Vikes with 14 points and 11 rebounds. Tri-Center was led by Michael Turner with 16 points.

AHSTW (18-1) 21 24 8 19 — 72

Tri-Center (12-8) 11 8 12 18 — 49

Treynor 53, Underwood 49: After the Eagles built a four-point lead after the first quarter the Cardinals rallied back after out-scoring Underwood 17-7 in the second quarter. Underwood slowly but surely made up the ground to force overtime, but the Cardinals hung on to earn a gutsy win in Underwood.

Leading the Cardinals was junior Ethan Dickerson with a double-double of 18 points and 19 rebounds. Sophomore Ethan Konz scored 14 points for the Cards and senior Thomas Schwartz added 11 more points.

Sophomore Josh Ravlin led Underwood with 20 points while his brother and junior Alex Ravlin scored 13 points. Sophomore Jack Vanfpssan also had a double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds.

Treynor (16-3) 14 17 10 6 6 — 53

Underwood (14-6) 18 7 14 8 2 — 49

Omaha Christian 52, Heartland Christian 44: Despite a double-double from Matt Stile, the Eagles weren’t able to avenge a previous loss to Omaha Christian back on Jan. 6. Stile led Heartland with 18 points and 12 rebounds and Colton Brennan added another 14 points for the Eagles.

Heartland Christian (8-11) 12 10 7 15 — 44

Omaha Christian 9 11 13 19 — 52