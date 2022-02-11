Prep Bowling: Falcons and Titan girls win Hawkeye 10 tournament

The Lewis Central girls and St. Albert boys bowling team claimed Hawkeye 10 conference titles on Friday afternoon at Thunderbowl in Council Bluffs.

The Lewis Central girls bowled a 2,827 to win and St. Albert placed fifth with 2,279. On the boy's side St. Albert won with a score of 3,131 and L.C. finished in fourth with 2,935.

In addition to Lewis Central’s team title, Aleesha Oden won the girl's individual title with a score of 450. Oden said the individual title feels amazing after coming up short over the past two years.

“It feels great to finally get it this year,” Oden said. “Honestly, it feels like redeeming the last two years. I got third my freshman year and eighth last year after an injury. So it’s nice to finally come through and win this.

“I think winning the title as a team also helps give us the confidence we need. We know we have the highest average of the teams that will be there. So statistically, we have the advantage, but it's nice to get that little extra boost of confidence that we can do this and make a run to state.”

The Titans coach Paul Renshaw was also happy to see Oden claim the individual title, but seeing his top five girls all finish 11th or higher to claim the title has him feeling especially good about how this team is playing right before the state qualifying meet.

“I think Aleesha had a bit of a chip on her shoulder to get the chance to win the individual award,” Renshaw said. “I’m glad to see she reached her goal. As a team, these girls have been working hard all year long. This run started with the city tournament, we won that and we’ve continued to bowl really well. I’d still like us to do better at the baker games, but we are still really proud of the girls.”

Lewis Central’s boys placed fourth overall as a team and Caleb Hodtwalker had the highest score of the team with a 414. Renshaw liked how his boys bowled overall, but there were too many other great performances to climb the standings.

“We bowled over our average,” Renshaw said. “When you got St. Albert bowling as hot as they have been and are now, Denison and Shenandoah also going over 3,000, it’s tough to get those scores. We were well over our average, it just wasn’t our day.”

The St. Albert girls placed fifth overall with a school-record score of 2,279 and Alexis Narmi placed third individually with a score of 411. St. Albert coach Mike Klusman said he likes the improvement that he’s seen from the girls and believes they’re right on the cusp of breaking through with a big game.

“I’ve said this a number of times before, but I believe these girls are on the cusp of breaking out,” Klusman said. “They set a goal, they haven’t hit it yet, but they keep climbing closer and we’re really close to reaching that goal as we keep increasing our score. There’s some confidence that comes with that.”

The St. Albert boys claimed the Hawkeye 10 title despite sitting in third place heading into the baker games. The Falcons finished with a score of 3,131. Klusman was proud of how his boys fought back despite facing adversity throughout the day.

“This is a great moment for our program,” Klusman said. “To come from behind was really fun to watch. They really showed their maturity to bowl under pressure and that’s what we’ve been really working on and it showed off today with a Hawkeye 10 championship.

“The first couple of games, our momentum was just not there and we weren’t able to get into a groove and just some funky things happened. When the boys get into the groove in the baker games it’s just really fun to watch as they feed off each other. They’re full of energy, to me it’s no different than if you’re at a football game or basketball game, cheering for a 3-pointer or touchdown. These guys get excited. I’m very happy with how they came back in bakers ”

Four Falcon boys finished in the top 15 individually, with Jackson Wigington leading the way with a score of 482.

Notably, in the boy's competition, Shenandoah’s Treye Herr bowled a perfect 300 in game two. Herr was the boys individual champion.

Girls Team Standings

1. Lewis Central 2,827

2. Denison-Schleswig 2,402

3. Clarinda 2,358

4. Harlan 2,315

5. St. Albert 2,279

6. Shenandoah 2,235

7. Creston 2,103

8. Red Oak 1,754

Top 5 Individual

1. Aleesha Oden, Lewis Central, 450

2. Peyton Athen, Shenandoah, 415

3. Alexis Narmi, St. Albert, 411

4. Faith Renshaw, Lewis Central, 404

5. Ania Kaster, Harlan, 380

Boys Team Standings

1. St. Albert 3,131

2. Denison-Schleswig 3,097

3. Shenandoah 3,084

4. Lewis Central 2,935

5. Harlan 2,555

6. Clarinda 2,507

7. Red Oak 2,497

8. Creston 2,097

Top 5 Individual

1. Treye Herr, Shenandoah, 533

2. Jackson Wigington, St. Albert, 482

3. Jon Piper, Red Oak, 464

4. Lucas Segebart, Denison-Schleswig, 462

5. Blake Polzin, Denison-Schleswig, 452

