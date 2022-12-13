PREP BOWLING: TJ girls down SBL, boys fall

Thomas Jefferson's Megan Callaway and Kendall Carnes led the Yellow Jackets to a 1,997-1,651 victory over Sergeant Bluff-Luton on Monday, bowling a 314 series and a 288 series, the two highest of the day.
Tara Downing scored 276, Chassidy Brittain scored 239 and Talith Dross finished with a 211.
Thomas Jefferson won the baker games 669-536,
Despite Kendall Bell bowling a 467 series to lead all bowling, the T.J. boys fell 2,410-1,917 to SBL.
Keaton Johnson bowled a 265, Austin Nielsen finished with a 220, Brady Jorgensen totaled a 211, Tim Wilkensen finished with a 194 and Wyatt Urbanek scored 193.
SBL won the baker games 714-560.