Rams are championship Bound — Glenwood rolls past Lancers 61-48

DES MOINES — Glenwood led for all but nine seconds in Thursday’s Class 4A girls state basketball tournament semifinal win over two-time defending state champion North Scott. With the 61-48 win, the Rams to advance to the program’s first state title game.
After North Scott (16-3) broke the ice with the first basket of the night, top-seeded Glenwood (21-3), nine seconds later, countered that with a 13-3 run, then outscored the Lancers 17-5 in the second quarter — was capped off a senior guard Emma Hughes’ three-pointer in the dying seconds of the first half.
“We got off to a great start and that’s what we were looking for,” Glenwood head coach Brian Rasmussen said. “I thought we did a great job on the defensive side especially. Our focus all year has been rebounding, we knew that was something we had to improve on this year vs. last year, and I thought we did a great job of winning the battle on the boards, especially in that first half, which I think really set the tempo right off the bat.”
Offensively, Glenwood junior guard Madison Camden said, “We knew we had to work hard and look for the open shots.”
“I feel like we moved the ball around really well which gave us some good looks to get ahead tonight,” she said.
Prior to the Hughes three the Rams were just one for 11 from behind the arc. However, 22 points in the paint and 13 offensive rebounds in the first half helped the Rams dictate and own the tempo. Also a big help — sophomore guard Jenna Hopp, who had three key offensive rebounds to go with 11 points in the first half.
Hopp finished the night with a double-double, scoring 14 points and grabbing 10 rebounds.
“Winning the rebound battle is definitely huge,” Hopp said. “We knew we were going to have to crash the boards to win this game. To go out there and get some easy offensive boards and convert those into points was great.”
The fifth-seeded Lancers chipped into the Rams lead early in the third quarter with a 13-6 spurt, which trimmed Glenwood’s 19-point halftime lead down to just a dozen. But the Rams had another answer, closing the third quarter with a 15-4 run.
The Lancers would make one more push to get back into the thick of things, but it was too late. The Rams finished the game with four players in double figures — Hopp, along with Camden and junior guard Abby Hughes’ 11 points apiece and Emma Hughes’ 10 points.
Senior guard Kate Schermerhorn led North Scott with 15 points.
Now Glenwood will look to win their first state title ever.
“This is the next step,” Rasmussen said. “We were going against the two-time state champ and even though the personnel might be different, the program is the same, the schemes are the same and they’re very well coached. So, beating them and getting to the championship game was the next step we wanted to accomplish and what we came here to do.”
The Rams move on to face No. 2 Ballard (23-1) at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday for the 4A title. For the Glenwood players, this was the dream well before their high school careers began.
“We are super excited. We knew coming into this game we didn’t want the same ending as last year to happen again,” Camden said of Glenwood’s semifinal loss against Lewis Central. “We’ve worked all season long to get to this point and hopefully we can finish it off.”
“We came up short last year, but to come out with a win tonight, we know we have to come out with the same mentality, toughness and keep the energy up on the defensive end. If we do that, I think we’ll come out on top.” Hopp added.
Abby Hughes said she and her teammates have been waiting a long time for this.
“We have all had this same dream and goal since we were really little,” Hughes said. “We’re all going to put in the energy and effort to do whatever it takes to finish it off.”
North Scott (16-3) 8 5 17 18 — 48
Glenwood (21-3) 15 17 21 8 — 61
NS: Kate Schermerhorn 15, Ashley Fountain 8, Samantha Scott 6, Makayla Farnum 4, Cora O’ Neill 3, Lexi Ward 3, Hattie Hagendorn 3, Bailey Boddicker 2, Reagan Schoening 2, Lauren Golinghorst 2.