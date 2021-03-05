Rams are championship Bound — Glenwood rolls past Lancers 61-48

DES MOINES — Glenwood led for all but nine seconds in Thursday’s Class 4A girls state basketball tournament semifinal win over two-time defending state champion North Scott. With the 61-48 win, the Rams to advance to the program’s first state title game.

After North Scott (16-3) broke the ice with the first basket of the night, top-seeded Glenwood (21-3), nine seconds later, countered that with a 13-3 run, then outscored the Lancers 17-5 in the second quarter — was capped off a senior guard Emma Hughes’ three-pointer in the dying seconds of the first half.

“We got off to a great start and that’s what we were looking for,” Glenwood head coach Brian Rasmussen said. “I thought we did a great job on the defensive side especially. Our focus all year has been rebounding, we knew that was something we had to improve on this year vs. last year, and I thought we did a great job of winning the battle on the boards, especially in that first half, which I think really set the tempo right off the bat.”

Offensively, Glenwood junior guard Madison Camden said, “We knew we had to work hard and look for the open shots.”

“I feel like we moved the ball around really well which gave us some good looks to get ahead tonight,” she said.