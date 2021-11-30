Rams roll by Lynx

Class 4A No. 1 Glenwood girls basketball needed a few minutes to get going, but after the first four minutes of the game, the Rams were rolling and kept rolling along the way to a season-opening 75-52 win over Abraham Lincoln in Council Bluffs.

“I thought we played well,” Brian Rasmussen said. “A couple of things that I was really excited about was that getting down early like we did, didn’t really faze them. They didn’t play pressed, they just stuck with the game plan and weighed that out and then we got going. It helps when you got a couple of kids shooting the ball well and overall things went well.”

The Lynx came out hot scoring the first eight points with junior Jeena Carle scoring four of those eight points. However, the Rams began an 18-2 run that spanned through the remainder of the first quarter, eight of those points came from junior Jenna Hopp.

“During the offseason, I really worked hard on my shot,” Hopp said. “Not only that, but my teammates really set me up with the ball and were giving me that confidence to keep shooting and make it and help get the offense going.”

Hopp ended the night with the game-high 28 points and sank five threes on the night.