Rams roll by Lynx

Class 4A No. 1 Glenwood girls basketball needed a few minutes to get going, but after the first four minutes of the game, the Rams were rolling and kept rolling along the way to a season-opening 75-52 win over Abraham Lincoln in Council Bluffs.
“I thought we played well,” Brian Rasmussen said. “A couple of things that I was really excited about was that getting down early like we did, didn’t really faze them. They didn’t play pressed, they just stuck with the game plan and weighed that out and then we got going. It helps when you got a couple of kids shooting the ball well and overall things went well.”
The Lynx came out hot scoring the first eight points with junior Jeena Carle scoring four of those eight points. However, the Rams began an 18-2 run that spanned through the remainder of the first quarter, eight of those points came from junior Jenna Hopp.
“During the offseason, I really worked hard on my shot,” Hopp said. “Not only that, but my teammates really set me up with the ball and were giving me that confidence to keep shooting and make it and help get the offense going.”
Hopp ended the night with the game-high 28 points and sank five threes on the night.
The Rams continued to build up their lead as Hopp had another nine points including two more treys and senior Brynlee Arnold added eight points to put the Rams up by 19 at the break.
“We just have a lot of confidence in each other and our chemistry is just really good,” Arnold said. “Whether they're coming off the bench or starting on the floor, I know we're going to score, and I just went out and had fun honestly. It’s fun to play with this group.”
Arnold finished the night with 20 points.
Looking to catch up the Lynx got hot behind the arc, as they made four threes in the quarter but never got an answer to slow down the Glenwood offense all of the second half as the Rams as Hopp and Arnold combined for 50 points to lead the Rams to their first win while handing the Lynx their first defeat.
“They just took over after our run,” Lynx coach Chad Schaa said. “Some of that was on us, we didn’t take care of the ball, but it still shows us what we need to keep working on, and taking care of the ball definitely proved to be one of those things tonight.”
Glenwood will prepare to play Atlantic on Friday to open Hawkeye 10 conference play. The Lynx continue their season on Friday as well when they host Sioux City North to open Missouri River Conference play. Both games are scheduled to start at 6 p.m.
Glenwood (1-0) 18 21 19 17 -- 75
Abraham Lincoln (1-1) 10 10 14 18 -- 52
Glenwood: Jenna Hopp 28, Brynlee Arnold 20, Kate Hughes 8, Danika Arnold 6, Abby Hughes 6, Kennedy Jones 4, Kamryn Crouch 3