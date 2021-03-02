Rams run past Golden Eagles, return to state semifinals

Glenwood outscored the Golden Eagles in each quarter, including the fourth, where they closed things out to clinched their trip back to the state semis. After the 20 plus point win, the Rams feel good with how they played and with the statement they feel that they’ve made to the rest of the field.

“I think we ran the floor really well today,” Rams senior Emma Huges said. “We really had some great teamwork today and we had great defense and crashed the boards and set the tempo.”

Emma’s senior teammate Elle Scarborough and junior teammate and sister Abby Hughes added to her comment.

“We all did a great job of finding our posts. Not a lot of points came from the arc today, but we did a great job finding our posts and got some easy baskets,” Scarborough said.

“I think a lot of our points also came from our passing and getting each other good looks,” Abby Hughes said. "It really wasn’t an individual game for anyone, we really spread the wealth."

The Rams finished the game with four girls in double figures and two more girls with nine points. Rasmussen was pleased with the unselfish play.