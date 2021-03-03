Rams run past Golden Eagles, return to state semifinals

DES MOINES — For the second straight year, the Glenwood girls will advance to the state semifinals after a 79-57 Class 4A quarterfinal win against Dubuque Wahlert on Tuesday at Wells Fargo Arena.
The top-seeded Rams (20-3) and No. 8 Golden Eagles came out and traded baskets for the first 10 points of the contest, before the Rams created some separation with an 8-0 run which put the Rams up six.
For most of the first half Wahlert found ways to hang around and keep the deficit at single digits, until the Rams went on a 6-1 run to over the final two minutes of first half to take a 40-29 lead into the locker room.
“It’s not always at the end of the quarter for us, but our memo this season has been abouwwt getting on those runs,” Rams coach Brian Rasmussen said. “I thought we did a really good job with that here, we talked about it a little bit each break. We said we needed another run there and get defensive stops and get back to back to back buckets and it all just seemed to magnify from there.”
The Golden Eagles and Rams started the second half by again trading baskets, however, but Wahlert eventually trimmed Glenwood’s lead down to eight and were showing signs of life. But Glenwood quickly put an end to Wahlert’s comeback hopes with a 12-3 run to close out the third quarter, which put the Rams firmly in control.
Glenwood outscored the Golden Eagles in each quarter, including the fourth, where they closed things out to clinched their trip back to the state semis. After the 20 plus point win, the Rams feel good with how they played and with the statement they feel that they’ve made to the rest of the field.
“I think we ran the floor really well today,” Rams senior Emma Huges said. “We really had some great teamwork today and we had great defense and crashed the boards and set the tempo.”
Emma’s senior teammate Elle Scarborough and junior teammate and sister Abby Hughes added to her comment.
“We all did a great job of finding our posts. Not a lot of points came from the arc today, but we did a great job finding our posts and got some easy baskets,” Scarborough said.
“I think a lot of our points also came from our passing and getting each other good looks,” Abby Hughes said. “It really wasn’t an individual game for anyone, we really spread the wealth.”
The Rams finished the game with four girls in double figures and two more girls with nine points. Abby and Emma Hughes scored 15 and 13 points, respectively, while juniors Coryl Matheny and Madison Camden scored 11 apiece.
Senior Ana Chandlee led Wahlert with a game-high 17 points.
Rasmussen was pleased with his team’s unselfish play.
“The humbleness of this team is amazing,” Rasmussen said. “You always hear this and it’s certainly cliché, but it’s just been about ‘we over me.’ These girls really do play ‘we over me’ basketball, and they love seeing the success of their teammates as much as they do their own and I think that’s evident when you watch us play.”
Glenwood will play defending champion and fifth-seeded North Scott at 6 p.m. Thursday with a spot in the state title game on the line.
Dubuque Wahlert (13-10) 13 16 15 13 — 57
Glenwood (20-3) 18 22 20 19 — 79
DW: Ana Chandlee 17, Mary Kate King 15, Allie Kutsch 9, Maya Wachter 5, Amya Lavenz 4, Nora King 3, Emma Donovan 3, Maria Freed 1.
G: Abby Hughes 15, Emma Hughes 13, Coryl Matheny 11, Madison Camden 11, Elle Scarborough 9, Brynlee Arnold 9, Jenna Hopp 6, Lauren Becker 3, Morgan Stanislav 2, Grace Nightser 0, Kennedy Jones 0.