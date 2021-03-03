Rams run past Golden Eagles, return to state semifinals

DES MOINES — For the second straight year, the Glenwood girls will advance to the state semifinals after a 79-57 Class 4A quarterfinal win against Dubuque Wahlert on Tuesday at Wells Fargo Arena.

The top-seeded Rams (20-3) and No. 8 Golden Eagles came out and traded baskets for the first 10 points of the contest, before the Rams created some separation with an 8-0 run which put the Rams up six.

For most of the first half Wahlert found ways to hang around and keep the deficit at single digits, until the Rams went on a 6-1 run to over the final two minutes of first half to take a 40-29 lead into the locker room.

“It’s not always at the end of the quarter for us, but our memo this season has been abouwwt getting on those runs,” Rams coach Brian Rasmussen said. “I thought we did a really good job with that here, we talked about it a little bit each break. We said we needed another run there and get defensive stops and get back to back to back buckets and it all just seemed to magnify from there.”