Rams seek first state title against Bombers

“Back against North Scott, we didn’t shoot the ball too well from behind the arc, especially in that first half, but in the end we did well enough to keep it modest. I think in order to control the tempo again, the key is going to be winning that battle on the boards, which I think we’ve done a tremendous job of doing this week, that’s going to be a big key here again.”

The deep Glenwood squad is led in scoring by junior guard Madison Camden and sophomore guard Jenna Hopp, who score 14.7 and 14.3 points per game, respectively. Camden shoots 48% from the field, while Hopp shoots 45.4% and leads the team with 7.6 rebounds per game.

Senior guard Elle Scarborough followed at 10.9 points per game and shoots at a 50.9% clip, while also grabbing 4.1 rebounds and dishing out 4.4 assists per game. Junior guard Abby Hughes averages 9.2 points and has is shooting 47.1% from behind the arc.

After playing on a 9-14 team their freshman year, the Glenwood seniors have helped lead the program to back-to-back state tournaments and have helped build the program to where it stands now. With that in mind, Rasmussen and the underclassmen look to keep this successful trend these seniors helped create alive, starting by sending this historic bunch out on top.