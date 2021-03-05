For the first time in program history, the Glenwood Rams girls basketball team is in the state championship game.

After playing in their second-straight state semifinal round, the top-seeded Rams took the next step Thursday night, reaching the title game with win against two-time defending champion North Scott.

Saturday's foe: 23-1 Ballard, the tournament's second seed.

Reaching Saturday's finale was a goal for the Rams following last year’s defeat in the semis against Lewis Central.

“This is the next step,” Glenwood coach Brian Rasmussen said. “We were going against the two-time state champ and even though the personnel might be different, the program is the same, the schemes are the same and they’re very well coached. So beating them and getting to the championship game was the next step we wanted to accomplish and what we came here to do."

The Rams path to the title game included a 61-48 win against five seed North Scott and in the semifinals and a 79-57 win against eight seed Dubuque Wahlert in the quarterfinals.

While some weight seems to be lifted off after surpassing the semifinal this year, the Ram players are far from satisfied as they turn their focus to Ballard. The Bombers beat three seed Dallas Center-Grimes 32-26 in Thursday's semifinals and seven seed Harlan 38-27 in the quarterfinal round on Tuesday.

“Statistically they’re as good as it gets defensively,” Rasmussen said. “We know they’re going to try to slow us down, but we’re going to play our style and we’ll see who’s style prevails.”

While Ballard is not usually a team to light up a scoreboard — they average 48.6 points per game — the Bombers still posses plenty of threats offensively within their disciplined and patient offense. Junior Brooke Loewe leads the Bombers with 10.5 points per game, while senior teammates Josie Fleischmann and Molly Ihle each average nine points a contest.

Ballard has been one of the state’s top defenses, allowing teams just 27 points per game on average. There were only two occasions where the Bombers allowed more than 40 points, one of which was their lone defeat to North Polk.

After taking down a defensive team in North Scoot on Thursday Rasmussen is confident that they can impose their offensive tempo. The Rams average 72 points per game. At state, they've put up totals of 79 and 61, while winning by an average of 17.5 points. For the season, the Rams are outscoring opponents by an average of 21.2 points.

“Our offensive success has really been about getting to the basket and scoring around the hoop, ” Rasmussen said. “So far it’s been nice to see the girls win against whatever we’ve faced in that particular game.”

“Back against North Scott, we didn’t shoot the ball too well from behind the arc, especially in that first half, but in the end we did well enough to keep it modest. I think in order to control the tempo again, the key is going to be winning that battle on the boards, which I think we’ve done a tremendous job of doing this week, that’s going to be a big key here again.”

The deep Glenwood squad is led in scoring by junior guard Madison Camden and sophomore guard Jenna Hopp, who score 14.7 and 14.3 points per game, respectively. Camden shoots 48% from the field, while Hopp shoots 45.4% and leads the team with 7.6 rebounds per game.

Senior guard Elle Scarborough followed at 10.9 points per game and shoots at a 50.9% clip, while also grabbing 4.1 rebounds and dishing out 4.4 assists per game. Junior guard Abby Hughes averages 9.2 points and has is shooting 47.1% from behind the arc.

After playing on a 9-14 team their freshman year, the Glenwood seniors have helped lead the program to back-to-back state tournaments and have helped build the program to where it stands now. With that in mind, Rasmussen and the underclassmen look to keep this successful trend these seniors helped create alive, starting by sending this historic bunch out on top.

“From an athletic standpoint, this is arguably one of the better groups that have come through Glenwood,” Rasmussen said. “There have been several great groups in the past, but from an athletic standpoint these seniors have had a ton of success in a lot of different areas. Whether it be volleyball, track, soccer, softball, or basketball, as a senior class they’ve been a tremendous group.”

“From a basketball standpoint, our four seniors are tremendously key aspects to our program. They’ve all had their roles and they’ve really kept this whole underclassmen group and team together. They are just a really fun group to be around and it’s been pretty awesome to have them.”

“We’re hoping to go out on top and get one more for them.”