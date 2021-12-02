Reiver men top Panthers; Reivers women wreck Panthers

The No. 10 Iowa Western men’s basketball team used a big first half to beat No. 19 Ellsworth 70-54 in Iowa Falls on Wednesday.

“They made a couple runs at us in the second half,” Chad Van Riessen said. “I thought our guys did a great job of setting the tempo and when they got on a run, we answered back. Once we established our lead early, it felt like we controlled the game from that point on.”

Despite a low-scoring first half, the Reivers held the Panthers to just 17 points while building a double-digit lead by the halftime break thanks to 16 turnovers forced by the tenacious Reiver defense.

“Defensively I think we really took them out of their rhythm,” Van Riessen said. “We kept getting stops consistently in the first half and I feel like that really set the tone for us throughout the game.”

Both offenses had a better time finding the basket in the second half, however, the Reivers always found an answer when the Panthers posed a threat to hold off Ellsworth and get back in the win column after being dealt with their first defeat just four days earlier.