Reiver men top Panthers; Reivers women wreck Panthers

The No. 10 Iowa Western men’s basketball team used a big first half to beat No. 19 Ellsworth 70-54 in Iowa Falls on Wednesday.
“They made a couple runs at us in the second half,” Chad Van Riessen said. “I thought our guys did a great job of setting the tempo and when they got on a run, we answered back. Once we established our lead early, it felt like we controlled the game from that point on.”
Despite a low-scoring first half, the Reivers held the Panthers to just 17 points while building a double-digit lead by the halftime break thanks to 16 turnovers forced by the tenacious Reiver defense.
“Defensively I think we really took them out of their rhythm,” Van Riessen said. “We kept getting stops consistently in the first half and I feel like that really set the tone for us throughout the game.”
Both offenses had a better time finding the basket in the second half, however, the Reivers always found an answer when the Panthers posed a threat to hold off Ellsworth and get back in the win column after being dealt with their first defeat just four days earlier.
“I love how our guys responded,” Van Riessen said. “After Saturday’s loss, we got back after things in practice and took the right steps in our preparation for this game and then just put everything into motion. All the credit goes to those guys, it’s great to see them bounce back and have that success on the floor.”
Leading the way for the Iowa Western offense was Roland McCoy with 15 points. Malik Brooks added 11 more points for the Reivers and collected five rebounds.
Iowa Western will return home on Sunday as they host No. 5 Kirkwood at Reiver Arena at 2 p.m.
Iowa Western (9-1) 29 41 -- 70
Ellsworth (9-3) 17 39 -- 54
Iowa Western: Roland McCoy 15, Malik Brooks 11, Danair Dempsey 8, Dewayne Vass 7, Sean Black 7, Rob Sanders 7, Jamill Giles 6, Jaden Flournoy 5, Majesty Johnson 4
Ellsworth: Richie Warren 16, Ra'mir Scott 12, Rich Ashu 6, Khedric Oliver 6, Tom Stanley 5, Srdan Kopunovic 4, Chase Smith 3, Junior Bodden 2
Reivers women wreck Panthers
The No. 10 Iowa Western women’s basketball team posted 48 first-half points to make short work of Ellsworth 94-34 in Iowa Falls on Wednesday night.
While the offense was clicking for the Reivers, the defense held the Panthers to just 15 first-half points. The Reivers held the Panthers to just 24 % shooting for the game and forced 21 turnovers in the game.
The Reiver women will face No. 1 Kirkwood next on Sunday at Reiver Arena at noon. Iowa Western will also be holding a toy drive to donate to the Micah House where people attending the game can bring a newly purchased toy to gain admission to Sunday’s men and women game.