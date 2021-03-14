Reiver women beat Kirkwood, Iowa Central; men fall to Kirkwood

Reiver men fall short to Kirkwood

The Reiver men were also looking to avenge a previous loss to Kirkwood back on Jan. 30, but fell short on the road, losing 65-60.

In a game that was neck and neck for its entirety, with eight lead changes and four different points with the game being tied, Kirkwood (10-7) made just a few more plays down the stretch as free throws and a couple late turnovers doomed the Reivers (8-8).

“We battled them the whole way and played really well defensively,” Reiver men's coach Chad Van Reissen said. “Obviously, we were way more competitive in this game compared to the last one. Credit goes to our guys for preparing well for these guys, especially for just having one day. I’m happy with how we competed, it just comes down to making just a few more plays.”

The Eagles ended the first half on a 7-0 run and then scored the first four points of the second half. By the early portion of the second half, Kirkwood had built a nine point lead.

The Reivers replied with a 9-2 run to trim the Eagle lead down to two points. After trading baskets, Iowa Western eventually took a 50-49 lead with just under six minutes remaining.