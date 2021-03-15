Reiver women beat No. 1 Kirkwood, Iowa Central; men fall to Kirkwood

The Iowa Western women's basketball team has won 10 straight after wins on Saturday and Monday night.

On Saturday, Iowa Western (15-2) handed Division II No. 1 Kirkwood (14-1) their first loss of the season 73-68, avenging a 73-55 loss on Jan. 30.

“It’s a huge win, on the road against the number one team in the nation. It was pretty awesome,” Reiver women’s coach Lindsey Vande Hoef said. “I’m really proud of our girls.”

After trailing most of the first half, Iowa Western seized control with a key third quarter where the Reivers outscored the Eagles 21-15, after trailing by three at halftime. After the first couple possessions, the Reivers established an in the paint presence.

“We didn’t start very well in the third quarter in our first few possessions,” Vande Hoef said. “But, then we kind of turned it on after that, and made a big momentum swing in that quarter. I was really proud of how the girls executed our game plan.”

Iowa Western had 36 points in the paint for the game and 15 second chance points.