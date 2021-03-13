Reiver women beat No. 1 Kirkwood, men fall vs. Eagles

The Iowa Western women won, while the men lost as both teams played at Kirkwood in Cedar Rapids on Saturday.
The Reiver women (14-2) handed Division II No. 1 Kirkwood (14-1) their first loss of the season 73-68, avenging their 73-55 loss on Jan. 30.
“It’s a huge win, on the road against the number one team in the nation. It was pretty awesome,” Reiver women’s coach Lindsey Vande Hoef said. “I’m really proud of our girls.”
After trailing most of the first half, Iowa Western seized control with a key third quarter where the Reivers outscored the Eagles 21-15, after trailing by three at halftime. After the first couple possessions, the Reivers established an in the paint presence.
“We didn’t start very well in the third quarter in our first few possessions,” Vande Hoef said. “But, then we kind of turned it on after that, and made a big momentum swing in that quarter. I was really proud of how the girls executed our game plan.”
Iowa Western had 36 points in the paint for the game and 15 second chance points.
Gabriella Smith helped lead that charge with a double-double of 19 points and 11 rebounds. In addition, Coach Vande Hoef gave kudos to Isnelle Natabou, who added another key 18 points and eight rebounds.
The presence inside proved vital as the Reivers only made four three-pointers.
“We were getting the ball to Izzy (Natabou) a lot,” Vande Hoef said. “They had a hard time guarding her inside, then Gabby (Smith) also really stepped up and made some big plays. It was really nice to see us all put it together, despite our guards not shooting very well, that’s hard to overcome, but it was really exciting to see the girls overcome that.”
The Reiver women have now won nine straight.
Iowa Western 13 16 21 23 -- 73
Kirkwood 16 16 15 21 68
IW: Gabriella Smith 19, Isnelle Natabou 18, Arielle McElroy 10, Hayley Berfield 7, Geassy Germano 7, Brala Benion 4, Dustie Obah 3, Ariyah Brooks 2, Ruba Abo Hashesh 2, Ayreona Carter 1.
K: Kemara Watson 19, Karsyn Stratton 15, Tatiana Hodges-Johnson 9, Kortney Drake 9, Ashley Tull 8, Dominique Rodriguez 3, Naya Haymon 2, Maddie Paulsen 2, Kendra Hatley 1.
Reiver men fall short to Kirkwood
The Reiver men were also looking to avenge a previous loss to Kirkwood back on Jan. 30, but fell short on the road, losing 65-60.
In a game that was neck and neck for its entirety, with eight lead changes and four different points with the game being tied, Kirkwood (10-7) made just a few more plays down the stretch as free throws and a couple late turnovers doomed the Reivers (8-8).
“We battled them the whole way and played really well defensively,” Reiver men's coach Chad Van Reissen said. “Obviously, we were way more competitive in this game compared to the last one. Credit goes to our guys for preparing well for these guys, especially for just having one day. I’m happy with how we competed, it just comes down to making just a few more plays.”
The Eagles ended the first half on a 7-0 run and then scored the first four points of the second half. By the early portion of the second half, Kirkwood had built a nine point lead.
The Reivers replied with a 9-2 run to trim the Eagle lead down to two points. After trading baskets, Iowa Western eventually took a 50-49 lead with just under six minutes remaining.
Kirkwood then went on another 7-0 run to put the game out of reach this time.
“I thought there were a couple of big plays down the stretch where we kind of lost focus,” Van Reissen said. “It just came down to a couple possessions where they finished on a few opportunities and plays, and we weren’t able to do the same. Overall, we just need to learn from those situations so we can make the right play, the right adjustment moving forward.”
Iowa Western 27 33 -- 60
Kirkwood 32 33 -- 65
IW: Dhashon Dyson 13, Elijah Pickens 12, Roland McCoy 10, Joe Doyle 10, Kelvin Balfour 6, Kaeden Lawary 4, Marcedus Leech, Jr. 3, Dewayne Vass 2.