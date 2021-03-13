Reiver women beat No. 1 Kirkwood, men fall vs. Eagles

“We battled them the whole way and played really well defensively,” Reiver men's coach Chad Van Reissen said. “Obviously, we were way more competitive in this game compared to the last one. Credit goes to our guys for preparing well for these guys, especially for just having one day. I’m happy with how we competed, it just comes down to making just a few more plays.”

The Eagles ended the first half on a 7-0 run and then scored the first four points of the second half. By the early portion of the second half, Kirkwood had built a nine point lead.

The Reivers replied with a 9-2 run to trim the Eagle lead down to two points. After trading baskets, Iowa Western eventually took a 50-49 lead with just under six minutes remaining.

Kirkwood then went on another 7-0 run to put the game out of reach this time.

“I thought there were a couple of big plays down the stretch where we kind of lost focus,” Van Reissen said. “It just came down to a couple possessions where they finished on a few opportunities and plays, and we weren’t able to do the same. Overall, we just need to learn from those situations so we can make the right play, the right adjustment moving forward.”

Iowa Western 27 33 -- 60

Kirkwood 32 33 -- 65