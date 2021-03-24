Reiver women slam Blackhawks, men lose in overtime

The Iowa Western women’s basketball team, despite missing a few key pieces, won authoritatively over Southeastern 84-44 for their 13th straight victory Wednesday night.

After a close and competitive first quarter, the Reivers took the driver’s seat after outsourcing the Blackhawks 21-4 in the second quarter.

“Our second quarter was obviously very good,” Reiver coach Lindsay Vande Hoef said. “I was very happy defensively how we played. The girls turned it up a bit after a slow start in the first quarter and I was really proud of how we played from there.”

The Reivers then outscored Southeastern in the second half 44-24 to snag the 40-point victory despite playing without some key players, with Dustie Obah (7.5 points per game) Ariyah Brooks (5.2 ppg) among those absent.

However, the Reivers still had four players score in double figures to secure the win. Isnelle Natabou had 19 points, while Geassy Germano and Gabriella Smith each had 15 and Hayley Berfield scored 12.

Vande Hoef was pleased to see how deep the team played today, especially with the postseason right around the corner.