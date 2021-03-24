Reiver women slam Blackhawks, men lose in overtime

The Iowa Western women’s basketball team, despite missing a few key pieces, won authoritatively over Southeastern 84-44 for their 13th straight victory Wednesday night.
After a close and competitive first quarter, the Reivers took the driver’s seat after outsourcing the Blackhawks 21-4 in the second quarter.
“Our second quarter was obviously very good,” Reiver coach Lindsay Vande Hoef said. “I was very happy defensively how we played. The girls turned it up a bit after a slow start in the first quarter and I was really proud of how we played from there.”
The Reivers then outscored Southeastern in the second half 44-24 to snag the 40-point victory despite playing without some key players, with Dustie Obah (7.5 points per game) Ariyah Brooks (5.2 ppg) among those absent.
However, the Reivers still had four players score in double figures to secure the win. Isnelle Natabou had 19 points, while Geassy Germano and Gabriella Smith each had 15 and Hayley Berfield scored 12.
Vande Hoef was pleased to see how deep the team played today, especially with the postseason right around the corner.
“It was great to see a few girls step up and show off our depth,” Vande Hoef said. “A lot of girls deserve credit for really helping us pull away. I really think it’s been the biggest strength of this team that we have so many girls who can make plays and with the playoffs coming close I think the power of our numbers can help us continue to thrive and help us really keep clicking in our system.”
Southeastern 16 4 11 13 — 44
Iowa Western (18-2) 19 21 19 25 — 84
S: Antuanae Garrett 14, Destiny Cressy 9, Michenna Davis 7, Destiny Estes 7, D’Shanna Schuster 3, Chainee Hall 2, Mya Bills 2.
IW: Isnelle Natabou 19, Gabriella Smith 15, Geassy Germano 15, Hayley Berfield 12, Adoreya Williams 7, Ali Edwards 6, Desislava Kantardzhieva 3, Ayreona Carter 3, Ruba Abo Hashesh 2, Liliana Marques 2.
Reiver men fall in overtime
Two weeks ago, it was the Reivers who won an overtime thriller at Kanesville Arena.
Fast forward to now, they needed overtime again to settle the dispute, but this time Southeastern got the upper hand on Iowa Western 65-61 in overtime on Wednesday night.
Southeastern chipped away at Iowa Western’s eight point advantage to tie the game, and the Reivers had a chance to end the game in regulation with the final shot. But the teams again went to overtime to settle the fight.
“I thought the guys played really well,” Reiver coach Chad Van Riessen said. “Again, we played tough defensively and controlled most of the game. They (Southeastern) in the end just made a couple runs and made a late push for overtime.”
The Reivers sank a three to start OT, but the Blackhawks answered with a three of their own and then scored the next two baskets. Iowa Western then scored and with about 14 seconds left in overtime forced a steal in an attempt to tie or win the game, but were unable to convert.
After a close battle exactly two weeks before this game, the Reivers and Van Reissen knew this was going to be another fight.
“You always expect the other team to make adjustments after that first meeting,” Van Reissen said. “A lot of our scouting was based off what they did last game, and our guys did a great job of executing what we were trying to do each possession. At the end of the day we just came up one play short.”
Stats were not available from the men’s game by press time on Wednesday.
Southeastern 19 34 12 — 65
Iowa Western (9-10) 29 24 8 — 61
S: Gavin Kies 14, Kennedy Milton 12, Koby Isaac 11, Camryn Weston 11, Jesiah West 10, Nariq Chisholm 5, Cheikh Ndiaye 2.
IW: Dhashon Dyson 17, Roland McCoy 14, Dewayne Vass 7, Elijah Pickens 6, Kelvin Balfour 6, Joe Doyle 5, Majesty Johnson 3, Elijah Bishop 2, Kaeden Lawary 1.