Reiver women win 15th straight; Men rally in second half

The Iowa Western men’s and women’s basketball team both picked up victories at Southwestern in Creston on Wednesday night.
Though the second meeting between these two was much more competitive, the end result remained the same as the 25th ranked Iowa Western women topped Southwestern on 73-56 to close the regular season.
After being deadlocked at 12 all through one quarter, Iowa Western got their first double-digit lead in the second quarter thanks to a 15-6 run to close the first half. Within the first couple minutes of the third quarter, the Reivers built their lead to as big as 19 points.
Despite the lead and the multiple runs, the Reivers still ran into multiple moments of adversity along the way.
“I’m so proud of how the girls fought and clawed their way through this game,” Reivers head coach Lindsey Vande Hoef said. “At times there were a lot of things working against us, we have some players who are still out but we didn’t play the best defense that we could’ve and we had some dry spells through out the game, but my overall comment on this game we the coach learned that we have a group of fighters.”
The Spartans didn’t go away easily, trimming the Reiver lead to as small as three points with five minutes to play in the fourth quarter. The Reivers again had an answer, though, via a 6-0 run and scored 21 of the game’s last 28 points to seal the deal.
“They fought back and you can’t coach that,” Vande Hoef said. “These girls don’t quit and that makes me feel really good about this team heading into the postseason. No matter how bad some things get throughout the game, I know I have a group of players that will always compete, and I’m really proud of them for that.”
With the win Iowa Western ends the regular season on a 15-game win streak and will take on the winner of Marshalltown and Northeast at 6 p.m. on Tuesday at home for the Region XI championship. The Marshalltown and Northeast game will be played on Saturday.
Southwestern(10-10) 12 9 23 14 56
Iowa Western (20-2) 12 23 14 24 73
S: Alyssa Morris 19, Brielle Baker 14, Whynter Waterhouse-Brennan 11, Deja Brown 8, Jordan Richards 3, Kaylynn Tucker 1
IW: Gabriella Smith 18, Geassy Germano 13, Isnelle Natabou 12, Arielle McElroy 10, Hayley Berfield 9, Ayreona Carter 5, Liliana Marques 4, Ariyah Brooks 2
Reiver men beat Spartans
The Iowa Western men overcame a 15-point halftime deficit to beat Southwestern in thrilling fashion, 82-74.
By the end of the first half the Spartans seemed to have control of the game, closing the half on a 16-3 run to built the halftime lead. The Reivers came out strong to start the second half and got right back in the game via a 10-2 early in the half.
“We came out with a lot of focus and intensity in that second half,” Reivers head coach Chad Van Reissen said. “We were able to sustain that pace for the whole half and once we took the lead we were able to remain consistent down the stretch.”
“Our guys did a great job attacking their defense, and defensively we stayed true to our style of defense to finish it off.”
The Spartans never let the Reivers get too far in front, but after the Reivers took the lead late in the game, they never gave it back. While a flagrant and technical foul also helped put the game out of reach, Van Reissen credits a big part of that to how his team ran the offense.
“They started to find success possession by possession, and were gaining more of an understanding of what we were looking for to exploit their defense,” Van Reissen said. “Honestly I just let them call their own more here, whereas sometime when we’re on these runs we try to call our own design to move the ball and take advantage of the defense, here they were doing great on their own.”
The Reiver men will now prepare for their final regular season game, which will be played at Reiver Arena on Saturday against NJCAA Division II No. 3 Des Moines Area. The Reivers and Bears will tip-off at 3 p.m.
Southwestern (11-10) 44 30 — 74