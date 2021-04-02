Reiver women win 15th straight; Men rally in second half

The Iowa Western men’s and women’s basketball team both picked up victories at Southwestern in Creston on Wednesday night.

Though the second meeting between these two was much more competitive, the end result remained the same as the 25th ranked Iowa Western women topped Southwestern on 73-56 to close the regular season.

After being deadlocked at 12 all through one quarter, Iowa Western got their first double-digit lead in the second quarter thanks to a 15-6 run to close the first half. Within the first couple minutes of the third quarter, the Reivers built their lead to as big as 19 points.

Despite the lead and the multiple runs, the Reivers still ran into multiple moments of adversity along the way.

“I’m so proud of how the girls fought and clawed their way through this game,” Reivers head coach Lindsey Vande Hoef said. “At times there were a lot of things working against us, we have some players who are still out but we didn’t play the best defense that we could’ve and we had some dry spells through out the game, but my overall comment on this game we the coach learned that we have a group of fighters.”