Reivers baffle Blue Devils

The No. 15 Iowa Western women’s basketball team earned a big road win after pulling away from previously unbeaten No. 5 Kansas City Kansas College. The Reivers won 87-73.

After starting the season 0-2 the Reivers have now won back-to-back games by double-digits.

“It’s been rough at first just because we had three games canceled due to COVID-19,” Reivers coach Lindsey Vande Hoef said. “We’ve been getting our players back slowly and really since then we’ve just been trying to get into a groove and build some chemistry on the court.

“Kansas City Kansas is a very good team, and it’s tougher on the road, but it was really exciting to see our players start to gel and come together to get this win.”

After a tight battle in the first quarter, the Reivers created separation from the Blue Devils as they ended the first half with a 14-5 run to take a 39-31 lead into halftime and never gave up the lead again.