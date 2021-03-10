Reivers beats Southeastern at the buzzer

Iowa Western’s Elijah Pickens came up clutch twice, hitting a layup to force overtime and then hitting the game winning layup at the buzzer to give the Reivers a thrilling 73-72 overtime win against Southeastern Wednesday night in Council Bluffs.

“Elijah, I was really happy and proud of him,” Iowa Western head coach Chad Van Riessen said, noting that a couple of tough plays early in the game didn’t get his sophomore guard down. “He regained his focus and kept his composure. At the end of regulation he finished really strong and continued to attack the rim in overtime.”

“I’m just really excited for our team to get a win like this,” Van Riessen continued.

Van Riessen said there were stretches where the Blackhawks made runs, but his team was able to respond each time.

“Our guys fought back. That’s what got us the win,” he said.

“I thought our team played really well defensively. We were able to get stops to keep us in the game. We had a lot of guys made big plays,” Van Riessen continued. “(Sophomore guard) Dhashon Dyson dove on a loose ball and got us a layup, which I thought was a game-saving play. There were a lot of those little plays spread out throughout the game.”